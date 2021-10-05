Filing for District 2 city council appointment opens Wednesday

The application process for Waco City Council’s vacant District 2 seat begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and runs until Oct. 20, and two longtime Waco residents have already announced their intention to run.
Hector Sabido stepped down from the post in September, six months into his second two-year term, citing work obligations at Prophecy Media Group, which operates Texas radio stations. The Waco City Council will interview applicants during a special city council meeting Oct. 27.
If the council selects a replacement during that meeting, the new member will be sworn in during the regular Nov. 2 council meeting.
Applicants can file to run between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the city secretary’s office in Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave., or online at www.waco-texas.com.
Sabido’s unfinished term expires in May 2023. The city will hold a separate election for the District 2 seat in May 2022, and the appointee could file to run in that election to try to keep the seat.
City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said the city charter requires applicants to be at least 21 years old, to have lived in their district for six months and Texas for at least a year, and to be eligible to vote. She said candidates usually make a three-to-five minute presentation for the council, then answer a list of pre-written questions.
Robert Aguilar and Armando Arvizu spoke during the work session to announce their plans to run for the District 2 seat. Aguilar said both of them have a lot of experience and local connections.
Arvizu ran for school board in 2014, and his father, Pete Arvizu, was a plaintiff in the 1972 lawsuit that forced the city to replace at-large council positions with single-member districts.