Filing for District 2 city council appointment opens Wednesday

The application process for Waco City Council’s vacant District 2 seat begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and runs until Oct. 20, and two longtime Waco residents have already announced their intention to run.

Hector Sabido stepped down from the post in September, six months into his second two-year term, citing work obligations at Prophecy Media Group, which operates Texas radio stations. The Waco City Council will interview applicants during a special city council meeting Oct. 27.

If the council selects a replacement during that meeting, the new member will be sworn in during the regular Nov. 2 council meeting.

Applicants can file to run between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the city secretary’s office in Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave., or online at www.waco-texas.com.

Sabido’s unfinished term expires in May 2023. The city will hold a separate election for the District 2 seat in May 2022, and the appointee could file to run in that election to try to keep the seat.