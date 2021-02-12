Filings end in May 1 Waco-area school, city elections

Filing closed Friday for several May 1 city council and school board elections in the area.
After a series of hotly contested elections in recent years, the Hewitt City Council will not have any contested races in May. The Waco and Bellmead city councils, along with the Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD boards will have contested elections.
Waco City Council
Royce Montgomery, a local pastor and performer, filed Friday to become the fourth candidate in the District 5 race. He is joining a field consisting of incumbent Jim Holmes, a banker; Charra Burns, an educator and business owner; and Alan Northcutt, a retired physician and climate change activist.
Montgomery was a performer and entertainer in Branson, Missouri, for years before moving back to Waco, where he is originally from. He is now a pastor at New Horizon Baptist Church.
The other two Waco City Council members up for election in May, representing District 2 and District 4, have not drawn challengers and will run unopposed. District 2 incumbent Hector Sabido also was the only candidate for the seat in 2019 when longtime Council Member Alice Rodriguez decided not to seek reelection.
District 4 incumbent Kelly Palmer won election to an unexpired term in November in a three-candidate field.
Waco ISD
The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees will have two contested elections and a new candidate unopposed for another seat.
Trustee Robin Houston faces three opponents in the May 1 election, including a Waco Fire Department lieutenant she defeated just three months ago.
Houston, 49, an attorney, will face another challenge for her at-large seat from Keith Guillory, 42, who Houston turned back with 10,615 votes to 9,496 for Guillory in November.
Jennifer Hargrove, 52, a certified public accountant and elementary school teacher, and Rebecca Wright, 36, who listed her occupation as mortgage lender, also are seeking that seat.
Veteran trustee Norman Manning, who has served on the bard since 2009, did not file for reelection to his District 1 seat, which appears to be going to unopposed candidate Jeremy Davis, the 25-year-old executive director of Mentor Waco.
Incumbent Stephanie Korteweg, 43, who listed her occupation as community volunteer, will be opposed by Jessica King Gereghty, 41, who lists no occupation, for the District 2 seat.
Houston and Guillory squared off in November after Waco ISD trustees appointed Houston to fill the seat instead of calling a special election after the resignation of longtime board member and former President Pat Atkins.
Hewitt
Incumbents in four Hewitt City Council positions filed for reelection with no challengers. At-large Council Member Michael Bancale, Ward 3 Council Member Erica Bruce, Ward 1 Council Member Charlie Turner and Ward 2 Council Member Bob Potter are set to serve another term.
BellmeadIn Bellmead City Council Precinct 1, incumbent Alfreda Love is not seeking another term. Laura Guy, a retiree, will face Karen Ann Coleman, a bank employee.
In Precinct 2, incumbent Travis Gibson, an educator and coach, will face retiree George Melvin Cleveland.
In Precinct 5, incumbent Doss Youngblood, a retiree, will face Bryan Scott Winget, a salesman; and Brandon Bledsoe, a deputy tax assessor.
Midway ISD
In Midway ISD, Place 3 incumbent Tom Pagel faces challenges from Joseph Alexander, Michael Benson and Colin Witt. Place 4 incumbent Brad Alford is unopposed.