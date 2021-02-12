Filings end in May 1 Waco-area school, city elections

Jennifer Hargrove, 52, a certified public accountant and elementary school teacher, and Rebecca Wright, 36, who listed her occupation as mortgage lender, also are seeking that seat.

Veteran trustee Norman Manning, who has served on the bard since 2009, did not file for reelection to his District 1 seat, which appears to be going to unopposed candidate Jeremy Davis, the 25-year-old executive director of Mentor Waco.

Incumbent Stephanie Korteweg, 43, who listed her occupation as community volunteer, will be opposed by Jessica King Gereghty, 41, who lists no occupation, for the District 2 seat.

Houston and Guillory squared off in November after Waco ISD trustees appointed Houston to fill the seat instead of calling a special election after the resignation of longtime board member and former President Pat Atkins.

Hewitt