Finalist to lead Waco-area health district is Texas health official

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will vote Wednesday on naming a public health director, a critical position that has been filled only on an interim basis during the past six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board will meet at 3 p.m. to consider as its sole finalist LaShonda Malrey-Horne, an operations section chief for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Malrey-Horne oversees the health and medical operations center for DSHS Regions 4 and 5, based in Tyler with 35 East Texas counties in the region. During the ongoing pandemic, she oversaw the region’s epidemiology response to COVID-19.

She has also worked as the regions’ communicable disease program manager since Nov. 2016.

Before working for DSHS, Malrey-Horne worked as the residency and education program manager for the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler’s occupational medicine residency program and the department of community health and preventative medicine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Malrey-Horne, 41, earned her bachelor of science degree in health studies from Texas Women’s University in Denton in 2003, followed by a master’s degree at A. T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri in 2011.