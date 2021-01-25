Finalist to lead Waco-area health district is Texas health official

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will vote Wednesday on naming a public health director, a critical position that has been filled only on an interim basis during the past six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board will meet at 3 p.m. to consider as its sole finalist LaShonda Malrey-Horne, an operations section chief for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Malrey-Horne oversees the health and medical operations center for DSHS Regions 4 and 5, based in Tyler with 35 East Texas counties in the region. During the ongoing pandemic, she oversaw the region’s epidemiology response to COVID-19.
She has also worked as the regions’ communicable disease program manager since Nov. 2016.
Before working for DSHS, Malrey-Horne worked as the residency and education program manager for the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler’s occupational medicine residency program and the department of community health and preventative medicine.
Malrey-Horne, 41, earned her bachelor of science degree in health studies from Texas Women’s University in Denton in 2003, followed by a master’s degree at A. T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri in 2011.
Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson, who served as interim health district director since Brenda Gray was fired suddenly from the position in July 2020, said there were 18 applicants for the position and three finalists who made it to the final round of interviews.
“I’d say our process was very extensive and inclusive,” Emerson said.
Emerson said the candidates met with a panel of community stakeholders, a panel of city department heads along with public health authority Dr. Farley Verner, and a panel of the city manager’s executive team.
“Each one of those panels was able to provide feedback for [Waco City Manager Bradley Ford] to consider,” Emerson said.
Gray took over as director in June 2019. City records, including a three-page discharge recommendation memo written by Emerson, stated Gray did not perform essential parts of the role, accusations Gray has denied.
The in-person meeting will be closed to the public under COVID-19 guidelines, but will be carried live on Zoom. The public can register to view the meeting at https://bit.ly/2YdKMvV by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Comments may be submitted at healthdistrict@wacotx.gov. Call 254-750-5450 for further help.