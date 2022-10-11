Fire at recycling plant not expected to disrupt Waco residential pickup

City of Waco commercial recycling customers should anticipate some disruption of pickup services the rest of this week because of a fire Monday night at Sunbright Paper Recycling, city officials said Tuesday.

Residential pickup, however, is expected to continue on schedule.

The city is picking up yard waste this week, not recycling, on its regular schedule of alternating "green weeks" for yard-waste pickup and "blue weeks" for recycling pickup.

"There is not residential recycling this week," city solid waste director Kody Petillo said Tuesday via text message. "We anticipate this to only impact out commercial customers this week and Sunbright to be operational next week."

Petillo said in a statement that his staff will be in touch with Sunbright as the company, which processes paper and plastic collected by city recycling programs, works through cleanup and restoration to determine any additional impact. City officials will announce any further disruptions or delays of services as soon as they know about it, he said.

As reported Monday night, a fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling, 701 Texas Central Parkway, consumed a considerable amount of the flammable items stored in the materials yard outside the building where employees process recyclables.

Waco Fire Department, responding at 6:45 p.m. with 45 firefighters and 17 trucks, extinguished the visible flames in about an hour, and kept the fire outside the Sunbright building, officials said.

Firefighters remained onsite throughout the night breaking apart bundles of flammable materials and putting out smoldering material to keep the building safe, and in the morning Sunbright employees joined in, Sunbright general manager Kendal Hobby said by phone Tuesday.

"The fire department left about 7 a.m. this morning and the fire did no damage inside our building, so as soon as we get power restored, we can resume operations," Hobby said.

The fire did not damage the equipment in the building, he said.

Hobby said he thinks his employees and his facility will resume operations Wednesday. He did not have an estimate of the quantity of materials burned up or its value six hours after the firefighters left his company's property.

"Four contractors were inside the building updating the fire suppression system for the interior, but they all got out safely," Hobby said. "All my employees had left for the day, at 5:15 p.m. before the fire started."

Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory, spokesperson for the fire department, said Monday that causes of the fire would be investigated.