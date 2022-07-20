Firm to pursue Cameron Park-area project without custom zoning

A project to build 151 homes on 36 acres between the Waco Center for Youth and Cameron Park will move forward under standard residential zoning after the developer abandoned a custom zoning plan that it had negotiated with city planners.

The Waco City Council on Tuesday accepted a request by Turner Behringer to withdraw its application for a planned unit development, or PUD, which allows developers more flexibility than standard zoning in exchange for additional requirements requested by the city.

Last month, Waco City Council voted to continue a June 21 hearing on the PUD to July 19 because of neighborhood concerns. Neighbors showed up at council and Plan Commission meetings to raise concerns about the development and its effects on the park and traffic in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Cameron Park Neighborhood Association leadership said they weren’t opposed to development as a whole, but wanted more time to study what possible impacts the development could have.

Turner Behringer withdrew the application after the delay last month. In discussions Tuesday, some council members voiced worries that the development without a PUD would have fewer protections for the park and neighborhood. But Mayor Dillon Meek said developers have the right to proceed with the existing zoning.

“To force their hand into that is something that I think would be problematic,” he said. “I’m understanding of the concerns here today, but … if the developer wants to stick with what the zoning is then we can’t force them.”

City Attorney Jennifer Richie said approving the withdrawal means the developer can’t make the same zoning request for six months.

City planners have said the site’s current residential zoning allows denser development than the PUD would allow.

District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield, who represents the Cameron Park area, said the withdrawn PUD application was an unintended consequence of the delay.

“At this point, I think all we can do is hope that the developer intends to go forward… that they go forth with the knowledge and understanding of what you, as a community, want to see,” Barefield said.

Barefield said the developers have been receptive to the city’s requests for the project.

“I’m going to hope that because these developers have done things to save literally unsalvageable buildings in this city and around this community, that they still have Waco’s best interest at heart,” Barefield said.

Greta Knoll, communications director for the neighborhood association, thanked the council for “taking the pause.”

Knoll said the neighborhood association requests that any development near the park and river should go through an environmental impact study before progressing.

“Once you lose those kinds of things, it’s not easy to get back,” Knoll said.

Other Cameron Park neighbors agreed on the need to protect the park and neighborhood, though their opinions about the zoning case varied.

Steve O’Connor said he looks forward to seeing the R1-B development but still worries about runoff from the new subdivision, especially on slopes to the north on the property.

Rusty Steed said keeping the development on a PUD would be wisest, because he’s worried withdrawing the PUD would remove safeguards.

“I would see that as going backwards because right now, where that land is situated it’s just a real Charlie Foxtrot trying to get anything done out there, or it will be without the proper studies,” Steed said.

Mark Anderli said he respects Turner Behringer’s decision to withdraw the PUD application, but said he still has concerns.

“It would be heck to run 150 cows on 39 acres in Cameron Park and not expect a problem,” Anderli said.