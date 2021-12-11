First graduate of McLennan County Mental Health Treatment Court says program likely saved her life

Brittanie Tolliver's short life has been filled with ups and downs — mostly downs — including sexual abuse, drug addiction, mental health issues, a felony arrest, periods of homelessness and estrangement from her family.
But for the past 18 months, Tolliver's path has been trending upward. She has been clean of drugs now for 14 months, had a baby five weeks ago, is getting married later this month and is trying to start a new business making elaborate wreaths.
Last week, Tolliver became the first graduate of the McLennan County Mental Health Treatment Court, a specialty court presided over by Judge David Hodges with the goal of diverting defendants away from the criminal justice system and into the mental health treatment services they need.
Tolliver, 27, who lives in Bosque County, was the first person accepted into the program and the first to graduate.
"My life is completely different now," Tolliver said. "I'm trying not to sound cheesy, but I really feel like it probably did save my life. My favorite thing about the program is that they are giving addicts and people who have been in trouble a second chance. Not a lot of people do that, and it has helped me realize that I was self-medicating and that there are better ways to address my problems."
The Clifton native was sexually abused for three years starting when she was 9. She did not report the abuse for a couple of years when she started having flashbacks and what has since been diagnosed as post-traumatic stress disorder episodes.
"I also saw a lot of violence growing up. That is probably where a lot of this comes from, too," she said, declining to elaborate because she is in the process of trying to reconcile with family members.
Tolliver graduated from the Brazos River Charter School near Glen Rose when she was 16 because she was tired of going to school. She was married a year later, but the union lasted just four years.
At 15, she started taking pills, mostly depressants, because that is what she had access to. A year later, she tried methamphetamine for the first time. She started seeing a counselor when she was 14 and has since received diagnoses of bipolar with psychosis, borderline personality disorder, PTSD, anxiety and depression.
She has gone through a series of bad relationships, survived overdoses, was hospitalized for mental illness treatment 14 times in one year, lived under an Interstate 35 overpass in South Waco for four months and was addicted to methamphetamine.
"I used meth every day, all day for three years," she said, adding that she smoked it, snorted it and shot it into her arm.
On the day before her 25th birthday, she and a friend were stopped by a Waco police officer, who said her friend failed to signal a turn. She said she never carried drugs on her so she agreed when the officer asked to search the car and her purse, unaware that her so-called friend had slipped methamphetamine into her purse.
She spent the night in the McLennan County Jail in segregation and on suicide watch, she said. A friend bailed her out the next day, but that one night locked up was enough to convince Tolliver she did not want to go to prison.
Tolliver's attorney, Lauren McLeod, recommended Tolliver for the Mental Health Treatment Court and helped her apply and qualify, with the approval of the court and the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.
"I didn't even know about the program," Tolliver said. "It was my lawyer's idea. I was a little nervous about it, but at the same time, very thankful."
She started the four-phase program in September 2020 but her meth use continued until she failed a court-mandated drug test the following month. That was when Tolliver decided to get with the program.
Fifteen months later, Tolliver is clean, taking her properly prescribed medications, is being assisted by Heart of Texas Region MHMR services and is looking forward to starting over with her new husband, new baby and her budding new business venture. She said she plans to sell her wreaths for all seasons next month at the Craft Gallery Home Decor and Gift Store, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
McLeod attended Tolliver's graduation ceremony from the Mental Health Treatment Court last week and watched as Tolliver was presented a dismissal form for her felony possession of methamphetamine case and an expunction order, making the arrest disappear from public records.
"I am so proud of Brittanie and her hard work in the program," McLeod said. "I was pleased to see her at graduation. She looked happy and healthy, which was a big change from our first visit in my office. I know she will continue to make great progress and I wish her all the best. She will be a great ambassador for the Mental Health Court going forward.”
Hodges, who presides over the court, said an important requirement for admission into the program is for applicants to have access to MHMR services because it is vital to have support and medication so they do not lapse into self-medicating with illegal drugs.
"Most don’t have addiction issues," Hodges said. "What happens is they have been in mental health services and drop off the radar and quit going to MHMR and drop out of services. But they know they need some kind of medication, and the cheapest and easiest thing to find on the street is meth. So they end up self-medicating. Meth is cheap and very easy to find on the street.
"They decompensate. They realize I need something to make me feel better. They don’t go to MHMR to get their prescribed medication and they find something on the streets. And when they use, it doesn't work as well as their medication would, so they end up committing an assault or theft or they get a possession charge, and that is how they end up in our court," he said.
The court has nine active participants and three applications pending. Hodges said he would like to get that number up to 15 or 20 at a time. The court, one of three specialty courts in the county, did not take off as quickly as Hodges would have liked. COVID-19 and an initial reluctance by the District Attorney's Office to get on board contributed to the delay, Hodges said.
"Initially, there seemed to be some resistance from the DA's office, but they have seen the value of the program and have been really much more helpful in the last six months or so," he said.
The treatment court team includes the judge, court coordinator Amy Lowrey, representatives from the DA's office, the defense bar, MHMR, Baylor University Department of Psychology and Neuroscience and social workers.
Hodges said he is pleased with the progress Tolliver has made with the help of the court team.
"She is a great example of the results we hoped for when we started this program," Hodges said.