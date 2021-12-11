First graduate of McLennan County Mental Health Treatment Court says program likely saved her life

McLeod attended Tolliver's graduation ceremony from the Mental Health Treatment Court last week and watched as Tolliver was presented a dismissal form for her felony possession of methamphetamine case and an expunction order, making the arrest disappear from public records.

"I am so proud of Brittanie and her hard work in the program," McLeod said. "I was pleased to see her at graduation. She looked happy and healthy, which was a big change from our first visit in my office. I know she will continue to make great progress and I wish her all the best. She will be a great ambassador for the Mental Health Court going forward.”

Hodges, who presides over the court, said an important requirement for admission into the program is for applicants to have access to MHMR services because it is vital to have support and medication so they do not lapse into self-medicating with illegal drugs.

"Most don’t have addiction issues," Hodges said. "What happens is they have been in mental health services and drop off the radar and quit going to MHMR and drop out of services. But they know they need some kind of medication, and the cheapest and easiest thing to find on the street is meth. So they end up self-medicating. Meth is cheap and very easy to find on the street.