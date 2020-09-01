First handful of homes have dangerous lead paint removed through Waco program

Short-term exposure to lead can cause headaches, nausea, memory loss, weakness and other symptoms according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Young children’s brain development can be severely disrupted, and pregnant woman with elevated blood lead levels are at risk for miscarriages, stillbirths and premature births as a result, according to the World Health Organization.

“Young children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning because they absorb 4–5 times as much ingested lead as adults from a given source," according to a WHO fact sheet published last year. "Moreover, children’s innate curiosity and their age-appropriate hand-to-mouth behavior result in their mouthing and swallowing lead-containing or lead-coated objects, such as contaminated soil or dust and flakes from decaying lead-containing paint."

Funding for the Harris project included $43,792 from the housing department’s HOME program funding, and the remaining $30,272 came from the lead abatement program, which the Harris family was eligible for because of their income level.

Raynesha Hudnell, interim housing and code enforcement director, said the Harrises' almost yearlong wait time will not be typical now that the program is up and running, and the average renovation will take between 60 and 90 days from application to completion.