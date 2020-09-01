First handful of homes have dangerous lead paint removed through Waco program

Janice and David Harris wanted to pass down their almost century-old North Waco house to their daughter, Tamika, but they knew its age meant it had an expensive problem: lead paint.
More immediately, they were worried about toxic lead exposure when they get weekend visits from their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“The thing is that lead is a big deal if you have small children, little pitter-patters,” Janice Harris said. “But they love spending time with their Gigi and Pop-Pop.”
The Harrises were among the first five families to benefit from a new city of Waco program meant to tackle widespread lead paint issues in older parts of town.
The Harris family, including David, a former City Hall custodian, just moved back into their home after an extensive $73,000 lead removal process after applying in June 2019. The home is located in the 76707 ZIP code, where 17% of children tested in 2016 had unsafe levels of lead in their blood.
Workers removed lead paint and siding on the exterior of the house and replaced all of its windows, flooring and electrical wiring.
“They did a considerable amount,” Janice Harris said. “They fixed the outside and, mostly importantly, things on the inside.”
The house was built in the 1920s, and Janice’s mother bought it in the 1970s. The home was passed down to her after her mother’s death in 2016.
“I remember sitting on the porch with my mother. She loved her porch, and she would say, ‘I wish I had the money to get my house fixed,'” Harris said. “And I would say ‘I wish I had the money too. I would love to fix your house, but I have bills to pay.’ I know she’s in heaven, looking down and smiling.”
According to data from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 17.2% of Waco’s houses had potential elevated lead risk in 2018 and ranked an eight on a 10-point scale for overall lead exposure risk. The federal government banned lead-based paint for consumer use in 1978, which means most homes built before 1978 have some lead risk.
The city has received more than $3.5 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants to support its lead remediation program, enough to pay for work on about 230 houses, officials said when applying for the grants. There are about 24,000 houses in Waco built before 1978, officials have said. There is generally little legal incentive to remove lead paint, but the city recently passed an ordinance that can force property owners to remove lead hazards, only if those hazards are tied through investigation to a child with high levels of lead in their blood.
Short-term exposure to lead can cause headaches, nausea, memory loss, weakness and other symptoms according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Young children’s brain development can be severely disrupted, and pregnant woman with elevated blood lead levels are at risk for miscarriages, stillbirths and premature births as a result, according to the World Health Organization.
“Young children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning because they absorb 4–5 times as much ingested lead as adults from a given source," according to a WHO fact sheet published last year. "Moreover, children’s innate curiosity and their age-appropriate hand-to-mouth behavior result in their mouthing and swallowing lead-containing or lead-coated objects, such as contaminated soil or dust and flakes from decaying lead-containing paint."
Funding for the Harris project included $43,792 from the housing department’s HOME program funding, and the remaining $30,272 came from the lead abatement program, which the Harris family was eligible for because of their income level.
Raynesha Hudnell, interim housing and code enforcement director, said the Harrises' almost yearlong wait time will not be typical now that the program is up and running, and the average renovation will take between 60 and 90 days from application to completion.
“We were getting everything in order,” Hudnell said. “Of course sometimes when we go out and do inspections at the home, we have to go back out and work with the client. They have to have lived in the home at least two years before applying for assistance, and also another factor could be if we go out and inspect a home and the cost exceeds what we allow per unit.”
The department recently increased the maximum to $50,000, from $25,000, she said.
“(The Harris family) didn’t pay for this because they’re considered elderly,” Hudnell said. “If you are 62 or above, you don’t have a repayment.”
Hudnell said 49 families have applied for the program since it launched, and the cost of the renovations can vary widely. Two of the families were referred to the program by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District after a child in their household tested positive for elevated blood lead levels, but the rest applied directly after suspecting lead was present in their homes. Hudnell said the program is heavily advertised on the city’s TV station, at neighborhood association meetings and online.
“It’s also just word of mouth,” Hudnell said.
There are several reasons someone might not qualify, including income and eligibility requirements.
“All of our programs are income-based, so they have to make below 80% the median income,” Hudnell said. “Also, there’s the fact that the home can’t be located within a 100-year flood plain.”
