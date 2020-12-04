Flores: Outlook for lame duck session priorities is mixed

Flores, a Republican from Bryan, is critical of Pelosi, a Democrat from California who he says is not focused on top priority legislation.

"We have known for weeks now that those four things need to be passed, but what is Congress looking at? They are set to vote today on a marijuana bill," Flores said. "It is clear what needs to be done. It's clear what the American people need and it's clear that Nancy Pelosi doesn't get it.

''I know our call volume in our office has been increasing dramatically, with hard-working Americans who are struggling and who say we need to get something done. But again, what is Pelosi talking about — a marijuana bill," he said.

Flores said next on his priority list before adjournment is to pass the National Defense Authorization Act.

Congress approved the 2021 version of the NDAA with weeks to spare. The agreement between House and Senate conferees marks the 60th year in a row that lawmakers will send a defense policy bill to the president’s desk.

However, the battle over the bill isn’t over. President Donald Trump threatened to veto the legislation if it did not repeal a piece of the 1996 Telecommunications Act, which shields tech companies from liability from content posted by their users.