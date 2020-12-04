Flores: Outlook for lame duck session priorities is mixed

With time running out in the lame duck legislative session, U.S. Rep. Bill Flores is not too confident that a deeply polarized Congress can push through four major pieces of legislation that he deems essential.
Flores, who represented District 17 of Central Texas for five terms, is retiring in January and gives the 116th Congress an even chance of passing bills that are on his top priority list: one to keep the government open, one to finalize the annual defense policy, one to provide COVID-19 financial relief and one to deal with the nation's inland waterways.
"I feel like there is a 50-50 chance to get them done before this Congress adjourns," Flores said Friday. "We have four legislative days left and four pieces of critical legislation that need passing. Congress doesn't have a good track record when it comes to getting material pieces of legislation passed in such a short time period. My top priority is the same as the nation's. We have to fund the government."
Intensive sparring carried over from a toxic campaign season might prevent some of the legislation from getting done. However, the only absolute must-do business is keeping the government running and preventing a government shutdown when a temporary spending bill expires Dec. 11.
The normal route preferred by top lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is to pass an omnibus spending bill, which would push $1.4 trillion in unfinished agency spending into next year.
Flores, a Republican from Bryan, is critical of Pelosi, a Democrat from California who he says is not focused on top priority legislation.
"We have known for weeks now that those four things need to be passed, but what is Congress looking at? They are set to vote today on a marijuana bill," Flores said. "It is clear what needs to be done. It's clear what the American people need and it's clear that Nancy Pelosi doesn't get it.
''I know our call volume in our office has been increasing dramatically, with hard-working Americans who are struggling and who say we need to get something done. But again, what is Pelosi talking about — a marijuana bill," he said.
Flores said next on his priority list before adjournment is to pass the National Defense Authorization Act.
Congress approved the 2021 version of the NDAA with weeks to spare. The agreement between House and Senate conferees marks the 60th year in a row that lawmakers will send a defense policy bill to the president’s desk.
However, the battle over the bill isn’t over. President Donald Trump threatened to veto the legislation if it did not repeal a piece of the 1996 Telecommunications Act, which shields tech companies from liability from content posted by their users.
Trump also said he would veto the bill if it contained provisions that change bases named after Confederate officials, such as Fort Hood and Fort Benning. The issue is a hot talking point in two Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber during the first two years of Joe Biden's term.
Flores had some involvement with the NDAA as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, he said, adding that it remains a priority in terms of government funding.
Republicans and Democrats continue to debate a new installment of COVID-19 relief, but all, including Trump, say they want to get a deal done.
Much of the debate centers on criticism by some of a House bill passed this summer called the Heroes Act that had what Flores describes as a "huge amount of funding for state and local governments that had been irresponsible spenders over the years."
Also up for debate in the relief package, Flores said, is the funding level for supplemental unemployment.
"The first COVID relief bill, the CARES Act, had supplemental unemployment of $600 a week," Flores said. "That turned out to be damaging to employers who were trying to keep their employees on the payroll because they could make more money on unemployment than being kept on the payroll. Republicans have proposed $300 and Democrats have opposed that."
The fourth item on Flores' priority list is passage of the Water Resources Development Act, which funds projects critical to the nation’s inland waterways.
"I am reasonably confident we will get the government funded and pass the NDAA," Flores said. "The other two in terms of COVID relief and the WRDA I am less confident about."
Flores said he will continue to live in Bryan when he leaves office next month.
"It has been a humbling experience and a fulfilling experience to represent the hard-working families in District 17 and I look forward to continuing to be neighbors with them," Flores said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
