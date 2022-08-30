Floyd Casey redevelopment gets $19.2 million nod from TIF board

The firm planning a 240-home development at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site cleared the first hurdle Tuesday toward securing $19.2 million in tax increment funding over the next 15 years.

Turner Brothers plans to develop the 77-acre site into 240 single-family lots and a significant amount of commercial space within 24 months after Waco City Council approves a master developer agreement, KRS Capital founder Sarah Roberts said.

There is not yet a firm timeline for home construction, but she estimates most residential lots will be developed within three to five years, Roberts said during a board meeting Tuesday for the recently formed Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4.

Roberts said Turner Brothers and KSA are confident the homes will sell because they will be priced just below market rate and because of trails that will be incorporated in the development.

“It’s not really like a lot of places in Waco, and that will be an attractive opportunity,” Roberts said.

The 77-acre city-owned tract where Floyd Casey was demolished, valued at $6.8 million, will be split between 54 acres of residential development and 19 acres of mixed use commercial development, which might include multifamily housing. Waco Economic Development Director Kent George said the property will be worth at least $100 million once complete.

Roberts said years ago when the project first started taking shape, Turner Brothers and KSA planned the development based on Waco’s housing needs.

Since then, the city has published a housing study showing a sore need for housing and a trend of higher-income residents moving into housing below their means and pushing lower-income residents even further to the margins.

“What we were seeking to do is build a master plan neighborhood that has a mix of densities and mix of incomes,” Roberts said during Tuesday's meeting.

Single-family residences would range from brownstones on a twentieth of an acre to homes on almost half-acre lots. Under the TIF agreement, the minimum tax appraisals for the residences would range from $156,800 to $384,000.

Plans include 58 brownstones, 72 more zero-lot-line town homes, and 33 “cottages” on lots ranging from 5,850 to 6,500 square feet, valued at $156,800.

Larger lots will go to 27 homes on 6,500- to 7,500-square-foot lots, valued at $194,000.

Another 54 homes are planned on lots from 8,000 to 11,000 square feet, valued at no less than $194,000.

Plans also call for 10 homes on lots between 13,000 and 15,000 square feet, along with five homes on lots between 18,000 and 20,000 square feet, valued at $384,000.

TIF board member Pat Atkins, a former Waco ISD school board president, said before he served on the school board for 17 years he chaired a committee of business owners trying to find places for new housing in city limits.

“So to see this being brought forward, it’s just very nice to see that commitment to the core and to the community,” Atkins said.

Roberts said Turner Brothers worked on the design with McCann Adams Studio, a firm that specializes in infill projects that match their surrounding neighborhoods. In this case, that meant incorporating natural features like Waco Creek as boundaries instead of altering the terrain, in keeping with the rest of the city core’s development.

Roberts said continuous, lighted sidewalks and just under 2 miles of trails will pass through the development, leading to a park and along Waco Creek.

“You’ll see streets oriented to that, which creates, aesthetically, a much less redundant design and it also really seeks to draw people into those natural environments,” Roberts said.

She said all of the residences will be within a five minute walk from a green open area.

Green spaces on the map presented show a collective 4 acres or so designated as gathering spaces for neighborhood residents.

Waco City Council is expected to vote on a master developer agreement for the project and an overlay district with specific design requirements.

The city also has an estimated $20 million to $25 million project to redevelop parkland adjacent to the Floyd Casey site into a 30-acre city park. It would take in Bell’s Hill Park and the city-owned track and field facilities on the north side of the Floyd Casey site. The city’s 2022 capital improvements project includes $10 million for the park development next year and another $12.5 million in 2024.

During a Waco City Council meeting in April, Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the track and field facilities will be converted to a multi-purpose field, and the project will gain an inclusive playground and splash pad. Other features would include a new pedestrian bridge across Waco Creek and a roadway bridge on Clay Avenue connecting the sports field to the playground and splash pad on the opposite side of the creek.