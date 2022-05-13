Floyd Casey TIF application for $19 million pulled for lack of information

Developers applying for $19 million to support a residential development of the former Floyd Casey Stadium site provided no details about how they would spend the public money, leading the Tax Increment Financing board to pull the application from consideration just before its meeting Friday.

The item was pulled from the agenda because there was not enough information for board members overseeing TIF Zone 4 to vote, city Economic Development Director Kent George said. However, the developer and city officials are continuing to work together on the project, George said.

The city of Waco picked Turner Brothers, formerly Turner Behringer, in 2020 to develop the city-owned Floyd Casey site, primarily with housing. The firm's most recent proposal entails building 26 brownstones, 72 townhomes, 47 cottages, 80 smaller single-family homes and 15 larger single-family homes on 72 acres of the 105-acre site, along with a park and buildings with retail space.

The TIF packet posted before the meeting included renderings, but did not specify a timeline for the project or a final cost. Typical TIF applications include overall project summaries in addition to detailed rundowns of specific items the TIF grants would pay for.

George said the item will likely return on the agenda for next month’s board meeting.

“We’re getting comments back form the developer on our last version of the master development agreement,” George said.

George said the agreement is about 90% complete, but said the $19 million TIF item is part of that master agreement.

“You couldn’t have the master development agreement being approved, promising stuff you haven’t gotten approved through the TIF,” George said.

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 4 A map shows the boundaries of the new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.

A tax increment financing zone sets aside a portion of property taxes that come from growth in property value within its boundaries, and that revenue can only be used within the boundaries. In Waco money is often awarded as an incentive to private developers, covering the cost of public improvements the developer otherwise would have to pay for.

George said he could not give estimates for how much public improvements, like water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, the large park planned for the development and new streets, will cost the developer.

“We’re looking to assess water, sewer, storm drainage and the streetscape to a degree, sidewalks, trails and all of that support system,” George said.

He said the city of Waco is in charge of designing those systems.

TIF Zone board Chair Kyle Deaver, a former Waco mayor, said he is looking forward to learning more about the project.

“It looks like an exciting project, but we’ve yet to see all the details,” Deaver said after the meeting.

He said the proposed park would also serve as a nice amenity for Waco residents and would count as public improvement.

Overhaul of more than 30 acres of parks land alongside the residential development, including Bell's Hill Park and the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, would cost $20 million to $25 million, Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said last month.

