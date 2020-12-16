For-profit operator buys Limestone County Detention Center for $3.75 million

The Limestone County Detention Center closed from 2013 to 2016 because of lost federal contracts. While the center is capable of holding 1,000 inmates, Duncan said maintenance issues and COVID-19-related inmate transfer restrictions have reduced that number to an average of about 700.

The county also got a guarantee from the U.S. Marshal's Service that they will house at least 400 inmates a day at the facility for the next two years.

LaSalle also ran McLennan County’s Jack Harwell Detention Center until last year, when the McLennan County Sheriff's Office took over operations.

Duncan said another positive note is that the Limestone County facility immediately will be subject to property taxes, which not only benefits the county, but the city of Groesbeck, Groesbeck Independent School District and the South Limestone Hospital District. The city of Groesbeck also sells water to the facility, Duncan said.

The Limestone County Detention Center is on the tax rolls with an $8.5 million value, but Duncan said it was appraised at $4.5 million for the sale and he expects LaSalle to ask the appraisal district to reduce the value to a figure closer to the sales price.

Limestone County built a separate county jail that opened in 2011 and is operated by the Sheriff's Office, and the county still owes about $13 million on it, Duncan said. He will ask commissioners to consider using proceeds from the detention center sale to put $3 million down as part of a bond refinancing deal, which would allow the county to pay off the jail more quickly, Duncan said.

