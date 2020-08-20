Former council member joins Waco District 4 race, filing closes with 3 candidates

Candidate filing for the District 4 Waco City Council race has closed with three familiar names in the running.

Rick Allen, a former city council member and caseworker at Veterans One Stop in Waco, filed late last week, becoming the third to join the race. Kelly Palmer, a social worker and instructor at Baylor University, threw her hat in the ring the previous week, alongside District 4 Council Member Darius Ewing, who the city council appointed in June to fill a vacancy.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Allen said he served on the Heart of Texas Convention and Visitors Bureau board for eight years and the local Habitat for Humanity board for six years. He’s also worked with Grassroots Community Development and Neighborworks Waco.

“I’ve always had an interest in helping my neighbors find affordable and safe housing,” Allen said.

He said he joined the council in 2007 and found himself facing challenges he had never expected. Right off the bat, he faced criticism over a Dissolved Air Flotation plant aimed at correcting the then-fowl smell of Waco's drinking water.