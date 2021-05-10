Former Mayor Linda Ethridge remembered as water warrior, VA champion

Linda Ethridge, the Waco mayor who led relentless battles to protect the city’s water supply and stop the federal government from closing Waco’s Veterans Affairs hospital, died Saturday. She was 78.
Ethridge's two terms as mayor, from 2000 to 2004, were part of a long civic resume, including service on the Waco Independent School District board of trustees from 1984 to 1990, and service as District 5 Waco City Council member from 1993 to 2000. She later co-founded the education advocacy group Texas Kids Can't Wait.
As Waco mayor, Ethridge demonstrated how to use the position to set a focused agenda and fight at the state and federal level for Waco’s interests, those who worked with her said. Ethridge was known for working at least 40 hours a week in the position, which was unpaid.
"She was the right mayor for the right time," said retired Waco city manager Wiley Stem, who served as assistant city manager in the Ethridge era and worked with her on projects to raise Lake Waco and curtail dairy pollution in the North Bosque River watershed.
"She wanted to make a difference for the Bosque River and Lake Waco, and she did, both in the water quality of the North Bosque and the pool rise," he said, referring to the project to raise the lake’s authorized level by 7 feet in 2003.
"How she engaged in the pool rise project made all the difference in the world with the Corps (of Engineers)," Stem said. "She told me she wanted to be the water mayor, and she measured up in every way."
Mike Morrison, who preceded Ethridge as mayor, joined the council a year after Ethridge and considered her a mentor. He said she encouraged him to spend his evenings at neighborhood meetings and community gatherings and to visit people affected by an issue.
"She helped me get involved with some of the civic aspects of Waco life," he said. "She was very generous in helping introduce me to individuals and groups that helped me become a better council person."
From the beginning of her tenure as mayor, Ethridge took on agricultural interests that resisted major changes to waste disposal in the Erath County area, which was then the dairy capital of Texas.
City of Waco officials had been meeting with dairy operators on a committee for several years, but Ethridge warned the committee in April 2000 that the farmers must commit to much stricter standards or "the city of Waco will be compelled to seek protection through other remedies available."
Under Ethridge's leadership, the city in 2001 worked with Waco's state legislators to require special waste disposal rules on big dairies in the North Bosque watershed in 2001 to cut phosphorus levels in the river by half, then fought the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality over how the rules were applied.
"She was smart," said Jim Dunnam, then a state representative who carried the legislation. "She was tenacious. She could really go toe-to-toe with people in fighting for our community. But she was also someone who was a really good negotiator. She tried to find compromise, but she definitely was never afraid to stand up for what she believed in."
In 2004, the city sued several upstream dairies under the federal Clean Water Act. The cases were eventually settled but left many dairy farmers in the area with a lingering resentment of Waco and Ethridge in particular.
Meanwhile, Ethridge was also organizing community leaders against a federal realignment plan announced in August 2003 that would close the Waco VA hospital and six others nationwide.
The closure would have affected some 800 employees and about 17,000 veterans who were treated there each year. Ethridge worked with U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, D-Waco, and Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, to bring VA Secretary Anthony Principi to Waco so the community could make the case to him for redeveloping the underused facility.
In a statement to the Tribune-Herald on Monday, Edwards credited Ethridge for winning over Principi with a "disciplined, strategically smart message."
"She said Waco wanted to be a partner in more fully utilizing the Waco VA," he said. "If it were not for Mayor Ethridge's strong leadership, the VA would be an empty campus today."
As a member of the House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee, Edwards also worked with Ethridge on getting Army Corps of Engineers approval and federal funding to expand Lake Waco.
"It is hard to imagine who different Waco and McLennan County would be today if had not been for the strong, effective leadership of Mayor Ethridge in keeping open the Waco VA hospital and in improving the quantity and quality of water in Lake Waco," he said.
Ethridge, born Linda Harrell on Sept. 1, 1942, grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and met her husband, J. Kendall Ethridge, while they were in college.
She taught at an inner-city school in Memphis while he went to medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon. The Ethridges moved in 1979 to Waco, where Linda Ethridge stayed busy raising three sons and serving as a teacher's aide and PTA volunteer in Waco ISD.
Dr. Ethridge, who died in 2019, told the Tribune-Herald in 2004 that some people underestimated his wife at their peril.
"People who look at her and think she's just a cream puff doctor's wife don't know what they're getting into," he said. "The difference between Northern and Southern women is that Northern women want to prove they're right. Southern women just want to win. She knows the art of politics is letting other people have your way."
Ethridge's family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Staff writer Tommy Witherspoon contributed to this story.