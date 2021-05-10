Former Mayor Linda Ethridge remembered as water warrior, VA champion

Mike Morrison, who preceded Ethridge as mayor, joined the council a year after Ethridge and considered her a mentor. He said she encouraged him to spend his evenings at neighborhood meetings and community gatherings and to visit people affected by an issue.

"She helped me get involved with some of the civic aspects of Waco life," he said. "She was very generous in helping introduce me to individuals and groups that helped me become a better council person."

From the beginning of her tenure as mayor, Ethridge took on agricultural interests that resisted major changes to waste disposal in the Erath County area, which was then the dairy capital of Texas.

City of Waco officials had been meeting with dairy operators on a committee for several years, but Ethridge warned the committee in April 2000 that the farmers must commit to much stricter standards or "the city of Waco will be compelled to seek protection through other remedies available."

Under Ethridge's leadership, the city in 2001 worked with Waco's state legislators to require special waste disposal rules on big dairies in the North Bosque watershed in 2001 to cut phosphorus levels in the river by half, then fought the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality over how the rules were applied.