Fortenberry takes resounding win over Passalugo in Hewitt council race; other municipal results

Hewitt voters returned incumbent Steve Fortenberry to his Ward 3, Place 2 seat in commanding style over challenger and former Mayor Ed Passalugo, with Fortenberry pulling 73.1% of the total, or 3,939 votes to Passalugo’s 1,450.
The closest Hewitt council race was fought over the unexpired term of Ward 2 Place 1 Council Member Matthew Mevis, where Bob Potter won a nail biter over Johnny Price, 2,171 votes to 2,157.
The Ward 3 race pitted Fortenberry against Passalugo, after the two often clashed during Passalugo’s last term as mayor. Fortenberry filed a complaint against him in 2018 accusing him of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act, but a later Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decision in a separate case made the complaint moot. Passalugo left the council at the end of his term in May 2019.
Running unopposed, Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf won reelection to his Ward 1, Place 2 seat with 4,458 votes, and Bill Fuller to Ward 2, Place 2 with 4,384 votes.
Fortenberry said the city race’s postponement to the same ballot as the national election had boosted turnout, and he was thankful for the support.
“I’m grateful and very blessed to continue to help the community of Hewitt. It means the world to me,” he said. “I can’t say enough for the leadership the city has, and the employees of Hewitt are awesome people.”
Hewitt residents voted in several new council members in the May 2019 election, and the results of this year’s election continue to indicate residents are ready to move beyond past council controversies, Fortenberry said.
“Nobody likes controversy,” he said.
Passalugo could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
McLennan County Precinct 1
In the one contested McLennan County Commissioners Court race, for the Precinct 1 seat, Educators Credit Union compliance officer Jim Smith, a Republican, bested former Waco City Council Member Alice Rodriguez, a Democrat, 14,244 votes to 7,709, or 64.9% to 35.1%. Smith will take the place of three-term incumbent Kelly Snell, who chose not to run for reelection.
For Smith, it was the final leg of a year that saw a primary election, a July runoff and a November general election.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m extremely honored and pleased with the turnout. I’m thankful for the people who supported me and for my family and campaign treasurer Buster Curlee,” he said. “It seemed like the race lasted forever. … I ran three races in that time period and none was easy, with formidable opponents. But the races were run as they should be. There was no animosity and they were good people all the way around. I’m looking forward to working with the other county commissioners and moving the county forward.”
Bellmead
One incumbent on the Bellmead City Council lost his reelection bid, while the other lost. Incumbent Gary Moore held off challenger Collin Kubacak for the at-large seat, 1,170 votes to 871, or 57.2% to 42.6%. David Lebrón II received 6 write-in votes.
In the Place 4 race, Jasmine Neal defeated incumbent William B. Ridings, 223 votes to 142. Unopposed Place 3 Council Member James Cleveland won reelection with 225 votes.
Mart
Mart voters returned three incumbents to the city council. Trevor Baize had 353 votes, Haley Pankonien had 318 and Zac Byrd 303 to retain their seats. Challenger Ray Gonzales fell short with 183 votes in the four-way race for three at-large seats.
Gholson
In Gholson, Phillip Bagley won the mayor’s race over Claudette Michael Williams Gaither, 346 votes to 170. Voters chose Diane Binnion over Zack McFarland for the Place 6 city council position, 264 votes to 225. Place 5 City Council Member Bob Meneely, running unopposed, received 414 votes.
West
In the West City Council race, Stevie Vanek received 681 votes, Joe Pustejovsky had 535 and Natalie Kelinske had 513, winning the three seats up for election. Candidate Rob Lair fell short of a council seat with 405 votes.
McGregor
Renee Flores topped incumbent Jeff Douglas for the Ward 4 city council seat in McGregor, 283 votes to 159.
Riesel
In Riesel, a sales and use tax of one-quarter of 1% for street maintenance passed, with voters approving it 309 votes to 142.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.