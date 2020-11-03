Fortenberry takes resounding win over Passalugo in Hewitt council race; other municipal results

Hewitt residents voted in several new council members in the May 2019 election, and the results of this year’s election continue to indicate residents are ready to move beyond past council controversies, Fortenberry said.

McLennan County Precinct 1

In the one contested McLennan County Commissioners Court race, for the Precinct 1 seat, Educators Credit Union compliance officer Jim Smith, a Republican, bested former Waco City Council Member Alice Rodriguez, a Democrat, 14,244 votes to 7,709, or 64.9% to 35.1%. Smith will take the place of three-term incumbent Kelly Snell, who chose not to run for reelection.

“I’m extremely honored and pleased with the turnout. I’m thankful for the people who supported me and for my family and campaign treasurer Buster Curlee,” he said. “It seemed like the race lasted forever. … I ran three races in that time period and none was easy, with formidable opponents. But the races were run as they should be. There was no animosity and they were good people all the way around. I’m looking forward to working with the other county commissioners and moving the county forward.”