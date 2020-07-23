Four more COVID-19 deaths, 94 new cases reported Thursday in McLennan County

The order also recommends the school district opening plans include required face coverings for all students and staff and a shutdown of up to 10 days for any campus with more than 2% of its population testing positive for COVID-19 over any seven-day period.

McLennan County’s Craine said the steady number of new cases and hospitalizations are concerning trends and repeated that county residents need to continue wearing masks and maintaining their distance from others, even in small groups of friends and acquaintances. Contact tracing is showing spread by both people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who do not show any signs of the illness.

“It’s more likely you will get this from someone you know than a stranger,” Craine said.

Those being tested for COVID-19 also should self-quarantine until they get their test results to minimize possible exposure, Craine said.

McLennan County had conducted 30,079 tests as of Tuesday. The rate of tests coming back positive had ticked down slightly as of Tuesday, to 19% on a rolling seven-day average basis. That positivity rate has remained between 19% and 23% throughout July after a sharp increase from 1% or less early last month.