Four more COVID-19 deaths, 94 new cases reported Thursday in McLennan County

McLennan County health officials reported four deaths of county residents attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday, the most announced in a single day so far.
All four whose deaths were announced Thursday were women, ages 52, 70, 83 and 97. The COVID-19 death toll for McLennan County now stands at 32.
Three of the four died at local nursing homes, and the other died at a hospital. Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine did not name the facilities where the deaths occurred.
The health district also reported 94 new confirmed cases Thursday, for a total of 3,782 cases. An estimated 1,722 who tested positive have active infections and an estimated 2,028 have recovered, based on the time since their test samples were collected. Local hospitals were treating 79 COVID-19 patients Thursday, including 13 on ventilators.
Bell County Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith issued an order Thursday delaying in-person K-12 classes through Sept. 7 for the county’s public and non-religious private schools. Bell County’s order is similar to one issued this week for McLennan County. Smith also called for school districts to submit plans for opening to the district by Aug. 21.
The Bell County order exempts extracurricular activities and University Interscholastic League strength conditioning programs for 1A-4A schools; approved school-provided child care for school employees; on-campus work by teachers and staff members under masking and social distancing measures; and student or parent pickups of prepared food, technology or school supplies with masking and social distancing.
The order also recommends the school district opening plans include required face coverings for all students and staff and a shutdown of up to 10 days for any campus with more than 2% of its population testing positive for COVID-19 over any seven-day period.
McLennan County’s Craine said the steady number of new cases and hospitalizations are concerning trends and repeated that county residents need to continue wearing masks and maintaining their distance from others, even in small groups of friends and acquaintances. Contact tracing is showing spread by both people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who do not show any signs of the illness.
“It’s more likely you will get this from someone you know than a stranger,” Craine said.
Those being tested for COVID-19 also should self-quarantine until they get their test results to minimize possible exposure, Craine said.
McLennan County had conducted 30,079 tests as of Tuesday. The rate of tests coming back positive had ticked down slightly as of Tuesday, to 19% on a rolling seven-day average basis. That positivity rate has remained between 19% and 23% throughout July after a sharp increase from 1% or less early last month.
Free COVID-19 testing will start Monday through Wednesday at Waco Multipurpose Facility and University Baptist Church, followed on Aug. 13 at McLennan Community College Highlander Gym. Drive-through testing will take place Thursday at Toliver Chapel Baptist Church and Aug. 3 at McGregor High School.
Craine said the free testing came through the Texas Division of Emergency Management rather than a request at the local level.
“When the state offers an opportunity for free testing in the county and community, we take it,” she said.
Here are the age groupings for cases reported Thursday:
- 1 in the under-1 age range
- 5 in the 1-10 age range
- 11 in the 11-19 age range
- 11 in the 20-29 age range
- 13 in the 30-39 age range
- 18 in the 40-49 age range
- 18 in the 50-59 age range
- 4 in the 60-64 age range
- 5 in the 65-69 age range
- 1 in the 70-74 age range
- 1 in the 75-79 age range
- 6 in the 80-and-above age range.
