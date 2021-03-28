Fourth-Fifth street overpass next to fall in I-35 project through Waco

The northbound Interstate 35 overpass at Fourth and Fifth streets will be the next to fall in the $341 million reconstruction and widening of the highway through Waco.
Clearing of the bridge's steel and concrete with heavy machinery likely represents one of the few highway construction tasks that also can be considered remodeling of a church sanctuary.
Fourth and Fifth streets are expected to close at the interstate Monday and remain closed up to five days, according to a Texas Department of Transportation press release. Traffic from the cross streets will be directed to access roads, able to turn around at the next crossing, either University Parks Drive or 18th Street. Last week, crews for TxDOT contractor Webber LLC demolished and cleared debris from the northbound overpass at Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, then did the same for the northbound overpass at University Parks.
TxDOT gave three-day estimates for the work at MLK and University Parks, while the larger overpass at Fourth and Fifth has a five-day estimate. Fourth and Fifth will reopen once the demolition and cleanup are complete. The large area under the bridges there left room for Church Under the Bridge to plant roots of sorts decades ago in its ministry embracing Wacoans who might not feel welcome in more common church settings.
After plans for the interstate work were finalized, longtime congregation leader Jimmy Dorrell joked one Sunday morning that TxDOT “is remodeling our place at no charge,” and praised the “beautification project.” The area under the bridges also will benefit from a $2.1 million city of Waco project that includes decorative lighting intended to make the underpasses more appealing to pedestrians. Church Under the Bridge has been holding services at Magnolia Market at the Silos during the interstate work.
While crews are clearing away the Fourth and Fifth street overpass, Webber is also planning to shift southbound traffic overnight Wednesday to a new segment of interstate between Business 77 and North Loop 340, which is the north end of the project area, according to the TxDOT press release. Traffic in both directions was shifted earlier this month newly built southbound lanes between Business 77 and 12th Street, the south end of the project area.
The overall reconstruction project will widen the highway to four lanes in each direction, with new bridges and improved ramps and frontage roads between North Loop 340 and South 12th Street. Work started in spring 2019 and is expected to wrap up in 2023.