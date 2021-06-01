Fourth on the Brazos fireworks returning to Waco with live music, food trucks

After a year's absence because of COVID-19, Waco's annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration will return July 4 to Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium, the city announced Tuesday.

Admission is free, and the community is invited to enjoy the festivities with food trucks, live music, family fun and fireworks.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will kick off about 9:15 Fireworks will be shot above Lake Brazos, between Touchdown Alley and the Ferrell Center. They will be visible form both sides of the river, the Ferrell Center and areas around the Baylor University. Bag check stations will be located at all entrances. Visitors may bring in drinks and snacks, but they will not be permitted to bring in glass bottles and containers.

Extra hand washing stations will be located throughout the grounds, and the city encourages guests to practice social distancing.

Additional details, including an event schedule, will be available soon. More information will be available at brazosnightswaco.com and on Brazos Nights Facebook and Instagram profiles, according to a city press release.