Fourth Street at I-35 to close until 2022 on Thursday

The Texas Department of Transportation will close Fourth Street at Interstate 35 at 9 a.m. Thursday as work continues to realign the Fourth-Fifth Street corridor.

Fourth Street will remain closed until early 2022. The closure will force northbound I-35 traffic bound for downtown Waco to turn around at University Parks Drive, or use the turnaround lane at Fifth Street. Prior to the closure, crews will open the north-to-south turnaround lane on Fifth Street to allow access to local businesses by way of the southbound frontage road.

Construction contractor Webber LLC is realigning the intersection as part of the $341 million I-35 rebuilding project through Waco, installing traditional T intersections on the east side of the interstate at the Fourth-Fifth Street intersection.

The sidewalk at Fifth Street is expected to remain largely open, although TxDOT said intermittent closures may be needed as work progresses. The existing pedestrian path may also shift over to Fourth Street.

Dutton Avenue from Fourth Street to M.L. Cooper Street has been closed to traffic since early November.

The realignment replaces an outdated intersection design at Fourth-Fifth at the entrance to Baylor University.

Work on the entire I-35 project is expected to be completed in 2023.