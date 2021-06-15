Franklin Avenue 2-way conversion may be on hold for surrounding projects

District 2 Council Member Hector Sabido, whose district includes most of the project, said he is disappointed by the delay but relieved that $320,000 spent on the project so far will not go to waste. Waco City Manager Bradley Ford agreed and said the city can pick up the project, including the preparation work done so far, at a later date.

The plan to convert Franklin into a two-way road also ties into the city’s proposed Bus Rapid Transit project, which would rearrange bus routes with one central line, primarily along Franklin and Waco Drive, with smaller branching routes into other parts of the city.

Council Member Jim Holmes said he does not want to lose traction on the ongoing work.

“But again I see the need for hitting pause here and figuring out where we’re at,” Holmes said. “There’s so many moving parts with this project.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he was ready to see the beautification and pedestrian improvements the conversion would include, but agrees with the decision to delay the project.