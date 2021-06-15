Franklin Avenue 2-way conversion may be on hold for surrounding projects

A $6.6 million plan to convert Franklin Avenue into a two-way street through downtown Waco, previously slated to start as soon as January, could be on hold until 2023 as officials reevaluate how the conversion will fit in with other changes downtown, including the new Magnolia headquarters moving onto that street.
City staff recommend reevaluating traffic flow in the area once ongoing work on Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Austin Avenue, Washington Avenue and along Interstate 35 is complete, according to an informal report presented Tuesday to the Waco City Council. In preparing for the Franklin Avenue work, staff had modeled traffic impacts of the other projects, including the conversion of Washington Avenue to two-way traffic, but now are “not sufficiently comfortable” the Franklin conversion would work as intended once the surrounding roads change. Staff also anticipates issues with parking, especially given summer crowds.
What the previous modeling did not anticipate is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ purchase of the former Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave. with plans to renovate the property into a new Magnolia headquarters, a move that will bring more people to the area every day.
The Franklin Avenue project would run from University Parks Drive to 18th Street, and convert what is now a one-way stretch from Fourth Street to 17th Street to two-way traffic. Previous estimates had placed the cost of the work at $4.8 million. The most recent estimate is up to $6.6 million, not including some pedestrian infrastructure under consideration, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
District 2 Council Member Hector Sabido, whose district includes most of the project, said he is disappointed by the delay but relieved that $320,000 spent on the project so far will not go to waste. Waco City Manager Bradley Ford agreed and said the city can pick up the project, including the preparation work done so far, at a later date.
The plan to convert Franklin into a two-way road also ties into the city’s proposed Bus Rapid Transit project, which would rearrange bus routes with one central line, primarily along Franklin and Waco Drive, with smaller branching routes into other parts of the city.
Council Member Jim Holmes said he does not want to lose traction on the ongoing work.
“But again I see the need for hitting pause here and figuring out where we’re at,” Holmes said. “There’s so many moving parts with this project.”
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he was ready to see the beautification and pedestrian improvements the conversion would include, but agrees with the decision to delay the project.
There will be a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to show off the current version of the Bus Rapid Transit plan and the locations of 14 proposed bus stations and to gather feedback from residents. The meeting can be accessed at wacobrtopenhouse.net, and the public comment period for this phase will close July 2.
Anyone who wants to comment can call 844-922-6278, email WacoBRT@gmail.com or fill out a form at wacobrtopenhouse.net/feedback.
Summer walkway trial
Also Tuesday, the council also approved a contract with civic advertising company CivicBrand for wayfinding signs in downtown and a temporary walkway along Sixth Street leading people from near Magnolia Market at the Silos across Franklin to retail and restaurants on Austin Avenue. The project will also include a temporary pedestrian plaza that could host pop-up events on Seventh Street between Austin and Franklin avenues, a block that sees minimal car traffic. During the council meeting, CivicBrand representative Layne Ferguson said the new structures will be in place next week and remain for two months.
The downtown Public Improvement District will pay for the $100,000 project.
In other business on Tuesday, the council recognized Waco’s newest assistant city manager, Lisa Blackmon, for officially starting her new job at the city. Blackmon is in charge of parks and recreation, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Waco Regional Airport, the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, and Cameron Park Zoo.