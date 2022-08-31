Franklin overpass at New Road gets green light for state's 2026 plans

A long-discussed Franklin Avenue overpass at New Road is a step closer to becoming a reality, though it likely remains years away.

The $36.4 million project to overhaul the busy intersection and do away with separate service roads along Franklin Avenue between Highway 84 and Cheddar's Drive has a projected 2026 start date after making it into this year's Texas Department of Transportation Unified Transportation Plan. The statewide plan includes a decade worth of road projects estimated at a total of $85 billion.

Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Mukesh Kumar said the MPO has designated a little more than $29 million from its allocation of discretionary state funding, known as Category 2 funding, to the Franklin Avenue project, and a little more than $7 million will come directly from the state.

“Typically, once we list these projects in the long range plan, TxDOT starts doing the preliminary engineering, any environmental clearing they might need or right-of-way acquisition,” Kumar said. “Once they have done that work, they tell our district the project is ready to move forward.”

The work also is linked with a larger plan to reconfigure Highway 84 intersections heading west to Hewitt Drive from where the Franklin Avenue project will start. In April, TxDOT presented a designs by LJA Engineering that included the Franklin Avenue work, a pair of flyover bridges at 84 and Highway 6, and a "diverging diamond" interchange to add traffic capacity without requiring new bridges at 84 and Hewitt Drive. The Highway 84 proposals, which would include more changes at intersections along the stretch, are so far not included in the statewide roadwork plan.

TxDOT and the cities of Woodway and Waco are still working on the final design of the Hewitt Drive portion of the project, TxDOT Waco District spokesperson Jake Smith said Wednesday.

The Franklin Avenue stretch of the project, with the overpass at New Road, is a priority because it is a major thoroughfare long prone to congestion, Kumar said. It was on planners' radar long before he arrived in 2021, Kumar said.

TxDOT projections presented in April show the vehicle count on the stretch of Franklin to be overhauled is expected to increase from 27,000 per day to 44,500.

“It clearly needs our attention,” he said. “In many ways, I hesitate to speak much about it because that project has been discussed for a very, very long time.”

Kumar said the MPO already has spent about $3 million on engineering services and right-of-way acquisition ahead of the project.

Smith said designs for the Franklin Avenue work will be finished in 12 to 15 months. The work will affect all side streets between Highway 84 and Cheddar's Drive, as crews remove the service roads that parallel that stretch of Franklin Avenue.