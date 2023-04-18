Plans remain in place to widen Highway 84 from Hewitt Drive to Lake Air Drive, but Franklin Avenue work nearby now will proceed on its own timeline, and a “dog bone” rather than a “diverging diamond” intersection is now planned at Hewitt Drive.

Construction for the $225 million Highway 84 project, including a widening to three lanes in each direction, flyovers at Highway 6 and reconfiguration of other intersections, now is on track for a 2027 kickoff, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said Tuesday. It could get an early start if the needed state and federal funding is committed sooner, Smith said. Other TxDOT officials and consulting engineers walked members of the public through the updated plans and took their input during a meeting Tuesday in Woodway. Public comment on the plans will remain open until May 3.

A now separate $36.4 million project is fully funded to add an overpass at Franklin Avenue and New Road and to do away with separate service roads along Franklin Avenue between Highway 84 and Cheddar’s Drive. Transportation officials reported last summer that the Franklin Avenue work is included with a 2026 start date in the state’s Unified Transportation Plan, which covers the next decade of highway projects statewide. Construction is expected to take 12 to 15 months.

In addition to other changes, the revised plans for the larger Highway 84 project shift the arrangement of entrance and exit ramps at smaller interchanges, moving ramps farther from the cross-streets they provide access to and adding auxiliary merge lanes between entrances and exits.

The same “dog bone” intersection planned at Hewitt Drive also would be implemented at Texas Central Parkway. Previous plans called for more standard intersection at the Texas Central underpass and a “diverging diamond” at the Hewitt Drive overpass. A diverging diamond involves several coordinated traffic lights and routing traffic onto the left side of the road for a few hundred yards to avoid turns that cross traffic flowing in the opposite direction.

Smith compared the dog bone intersection model to an elongated roundabout. Traffic would flow continuously without traffic signals.

The diagram in the TxDOT presentation appears somewhat similar to the setup of a high school running track, with half a circle at each end and straightaways along the sides.

“The dog bone model is safer than other types of intersections. … The redesigned interchanges, including dog bone intersections and repositioned exit and entrance ramps, will reduce conflict points and improve traffic flow,” Smith said.

Another major feature of the Highway 84 work, flyovers at Highway 6, remains unchanged since officials held their last public input meeting a year ago. The two new flyover bridges would allow eastbound Highway 84 traffic to connect to southbound Highway 6 without a traffic light, and would allow the same for northbound Highway 6 traffic connecting to westbound Highway 84.

One member of the public at Tuesday’s meeting said it is important to her that redesigned intersections take into account pedestrian and bike access.

Homeowners and residents who live in the vicinity of Rainbow Drive in Woodway expressed concern about having a high-speed service road built on the end the road the goes past their homes.

“Cars driving past on the service road already make noise that I can hear from my house,” said Katherine Turner-Pearson, who lives near East Rainbow Drive.

Her husband, Warren Pearson, echoed her concerns about sound and the speed of cars driving past on the service road.

“Cars will drive past our residential street at 50 mph,” Pearson said. “This will make it dangerous for us entering the service road.”

Rainbow Drive is the only way in and out of the neighborhood, Turner-Pearson said.

TxDOT’s presentation on the project is available at txdot.gov under the “Explore Projects” menu, and public comments can be left there.