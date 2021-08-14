Free COVID-19 testing to return to Waco area soon

Testing will be available to all county residents and results are expected to take 24 to 36 hours.

When asked why re-starting testing would take until the end of the month, Malrey-Horne said it is up to the vendor.

“We have to wait for the vendor to show up and start testing,” Marley-Horne said. “It’s not as if we are sitting around spinning our thumbs. We are really waiting on a vendor to agree and sign their part of the deal.”

Wilson said easily accessible testing is ideal.

“Ideally tests would be widely available for anyone to test at any given moment, and that would certainly help detect the virus sooner and more frequently,” Wilson said.

Waco Family Medicine alone conducted an average of 130 COVID-19 tests daily this past week, and about 26 per day came back positive.

Wilson said 53% of those positive cases were in people between 18 and 44 years old.

He said cost should not deter people from taking the test if they are showing symptoms or have been exposed.

“We do bill insurance but no one should let the cost of a test keep them from seeking care,” Wilson said. “We can make it affordable for anyone.”