Free COVID-19 testing to return to Waco area soon

Free public COVID-19 testing options are expected to return to Waco in the coming weeks, and health officials are encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested.
With the public health focus turned to vaccination and new cases on the decline earlier this year, free testing organized by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District ended in late May. Now, with cases surging and the vaccination push continuing, the health district is in the final stages of the process to bring back free testing, Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said. Two free testing sites could be up and running by the end of the month, she said.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said testing remains critical in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Local doctors and health care leaders tell us the quicker you know the quicker you can respond,” Meek said.
The health district reported 168 new COVID-19 cases among McLennan County residents Friday, bringing the active case count to 1,080. The week through Friday saw 973 new cases, an average of 139 daily and up 8% from last week. From mid-February into late July, the county did not see new case counts in the triple digits.
An average of 115 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized locally for the week through Friday, up from 90 a week earlier. Twelve McLennan County residents died of COVID-19 during the week, bringing the local death toll to 491.
With the surge in cases, Dr. Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer at Waco Family Medicine, said he encourages testing.
“It’s very important to get a COVID test if you have any symptoms, whether you are vaccinated or not,” Wilson said.
He said anyone experiencing symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 should seek tests through a health care provider, and if positive, should follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on isolation.
Vaccinated people are much less likely than unvaccinated people to contract the virus, and symptoms experienced by vaccinated people will be less severe than if they were unvaccinated, Wilson said.
“The efficacy of the vaccines really comes into play at preventing hospitalization and death,” he said.
The health district plans to announce two public testing sites once vendor contracts are finalized, Malrey-Horne said.
“We have been in contact with two different testing vendors to try to restart testing publicly for the community, open free testing,” Malrey-Horne said. “We have secured two locations but now we are waiting to get a contract from one of the vendors.”
One of the vendors in talks is My Labs Direct, which operates a local lab in partnership with Baylor University.
Testing will be available to all county residents and results are expected to take 24 to 36 hours.
When asked why re-starting testing would take until the end of the month, Malrey-Horne said it is up to the vendor.
“We have to wait for the vendor to show up and start testing,” Marley-Horne said. “It’s not as if we are sitting around spinning our thumbs. We are really waiting on a vendor to agree and sign their part of the deal.”
Wilson said easily accessible testing is ideal.
“Ideally tests would be widely available for anyone to test at any given moment, and that would certainly help detect the virus sooner and more frequently,” Wilson said.
Waco Family Medicine alone conducted an average of 130 COVID-19 tests daily this past week, and about 26 per day came back positive.
Wilson said 53% of those positive cases were in people between 18 and 44 years old.
He said cost should not deter people from taking the test if they are showing symptoms or have been exposed.
“We do bill insurance but no one should let the cost of a test keep them from seeking care,” Wilson said. “We can make it affordable for anyone.”
Meek said bringing back free testing is an important step.
“As the numbers in Waco continue to increase, we hear from our doctors about the strain that they are experiencing,” Meek said. “It is really important for those experiencing symptoms to get tested.”
He said he is excited to bring back free testing to residents as it's a convenience that makes people more likely to get tested.
While the health district is not announcing where free testing will be available until arrangements are finalized, MCC officials said earlier in the week that they had been working with the health district to host a testing site on campus.
In the meantime, covidwaco.com lists several area testing providers, including Waco Family Medicine, Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White, CVS, Walgreens, FastMed Urgent Care, NextCare Urgent Care and Premier ER.