Free drive-thru COVID-19 tests return to Waco area

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is bringing back free COVID-19 tests starting Thursday amid a surge in new cases.

The clinics will be held weekdays and Saturdays at two Waco locations, with registration required in advance.

The clinics will offer self-administered tests with a shallow nose swab, and results will be available within two or three days. The clinics will provide up to 200 tests per day.

“To qualify for testing you should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” according to a press release announcing the clinics.

Appointments are required and available by visiting www.mycovidappointment.com or calling 833-213-0643. Patients should bring their insurance card if they are insured, but there should be no out-of-pocket cost, according to the press release. Others are covered by a federal program for the uninsured.

The health district stopped offering free testing clinics in late May after demand for the testing slackened and the focus shifted to vaccinations.