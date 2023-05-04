The newly renovated Doris Miller Community Center is one of six city-owned sites approved by the Waco City Council Tuesday for the expansion of free public Wi-Fi.

The $277,000 project will put high-speed wireless access points at the community center and nearby multipurpose center, East Waco Library, South Waco Community Center, Waco-McLennan County Central Library and Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, which is slated to be converted to a new center for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The city successfully rolled out free communal Wi-Fi earlier this year at the Dewey Community Center and extending over Dewey Park. The Dewey connection sees 53 unique users daily on average, some days reaching up to 100 individual users.

Waco Chief Technology Officer Mike Searight said the goals of the public Wi-Fi expansion are to produce a reliable, robust, consistent and secure connection for residents in underserved areas.

“Residents have to be able to be assured that when they go to a facility and connect they can take care of business, they can do school work, they can connect to a Zoom or Teams conference, and that comes with making sure we have plenty of bandwidth and plenty of access points for users that are connecting,” Searight said.

He said the expansion focuses on city-owned facilities, avoiding competition with local internet service providers while building out the city’s wireless infrastructure.

The council approved the $277,000 proposal, which would remove existing equipment and replace the entire infrastructure at each location with newer Wi-Fi 6 technology, as was installed at Dewey.

Included are 139 wireless Aruba indoor and outdoor access points, nine Cisco network switches, five Palo Alto security firewalls to block unwanted traffic and encrypt connections, and installation and cabling from NEI Datacom, a local vendor.

Federal funding will cover the project through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Community Development Block Grant.

Connection at the sites will cover all indoor facilities, the outdoor space around them and the parking lots, Searight said.

“We can adjust the power settings on those access points to get better coverage farther outside the facility,” he said. “But that’s the goal, is to really push those signals out as far as we can so that anyone that needs a good connection can either drive up, sit outside in the seating area and use the connection if they need to.”

Searight said users at Doris Miller would be able to travel between the community center and multipurpose center with the seamless connection. At Bledsoe-Miller the connection stretches far enough outside the building and over the Brazos River.

“You could even pull up in your boat if you wanted to and get Wi-Fi,” he said.

The South Waco Community Center’s coverage will stretch over its expansive outdoor seating areas and could provide access to some residences along Speight Avenue, according to maps shown at the meeting that display access points’ range.

There will be some funding left over for future expansions to other city-owned facilities, and the team is working to pick the right locations, Searight said.

Council Member Alice Rodriguez said she would like to see the South Waco Library added to the list.

Searight said there is already publically accessible Wi-Fi at each of the Waco-McLennan County libraries, but their equipment is aging.

He said staff is looking into installing a fiber-optic networking system for the future. Fiber-optic cables provide faster transmission than wireless connections and lag less during peak use. Staff is also looking into using solar powered poles, which are being used in other Waco projects with success, to extend Wi-Fi in hard-to-reach places, he said.

Wi-Fi network cabling at the approved sites is set to begin in about two weeks, according to documents presented to the council. The expansion is estimated to be complete in August or September, three to four months after council approval.

In other business:

The council approved $10.6 million contract with Knife River Corporation for the reconstruction of Bagby Avenue from Kendrick Avenue to Valley Mills Drive. The project will include replacement of all utilities and represents one of Waco’s largest street project investments for the next year. Construction is expected to begin this summer and end by December 2024.

Executive search firm Isaacson, Miller Inc. was selected in the city’s search for a new zoo director.

The final subdivision plat and construction plans for the Floyd Casey redevelopment were approved. The development will put 259 lots on about 73 acres at the old Floyd Casey Stadium site near Clay Avenue and Valley Mills Drive.

Council approved the rezoning of 40.5 acres at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Herring Avenue for a 241-unit planned unit development.