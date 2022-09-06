Free Wi-Fi around Dewey Community Center in the works

A plan to make free broadband internet available in the park and parking lots surrounding the Dewey Community Center is in the works.

The city’s information technology department is evaluating what equipment the city needs to make it happen, City Manager Bradley Ford said during a Waco City Council Meeting on Tuesday. If the effort is successful at Dewey, the next step is to do the same thing at other city community centers, libraries and city facilities, Ford said.

“We’re thinking of students that need to download homework or parents that need to apply for employment,” he said.

District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer, whose district includes the community center at 925 N. Ninth St., said she is excited to see city public service announcements in both English and Spanish to help spread the word about the broadband option, along with federal programs, including the Affordable Connectivity Program that provides discounted internet service to people who qualify.

“During the pandemic we really saw the digital divide exacerbated, particularly in our low income communities,” Palmer said. “For this to be centered in a community center, where we’re already having neighbors gather, is a huge win.”

In an interview last week, Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said the project came out of a citywide study that evaluated the availability, accessibility and affordability of broadband throughout Waco, as well as whether residents have needed devices and training to use them.

“We were trying to get a firm handle on just how widespread availability of broadband was,” Holt said.

He said the study found Waco is already “saturated” with internet providers, but people struggle to afford those services.

“Rather than compete with private industry … and trying to go into people’s homes with a lower-cost solution, we will make the availability more robust at city facilities and potentially around those city facilities,” Holt said.

Once the Wi-Fi setup is in place at Dewey, the city will start measuring how many people use it. He said because all city facilities are on the same fiber-optic ring, the city has identified more community centers that would make a good fit for similar programs in the future.

“(Dewey) was chosen because of the campus layout, its availability to the neighborhood, its availability to the park,” Holt said. “It’s pretty unique. We feel like if we have success at that one … this will show us both a park setting and a community center setting.”

While the initial setup will cover the area immediately around the community center, the the city’s information technology department also is researching technology that would broadcast the signal into the surrounding neighborhoods, Holt said.