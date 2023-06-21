Freestone County commissioners meeting Wednesday voted unanimously against the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's plan to use eminent domain to force a sale of Fairfield Lake State Park.

By a 5-0 vote, commissioners labeled the state's proposed move "an abuse of power and government overreach" that stands in the way of a potential property tax windfall for the county.

"To use this action will be an infringement on private property rights," a statement signed by Freestone County Judge Linda Grant says. "TPWD had ample notification and time to purchase this land before this property was listed for sale, but blatantly and irresponsibly failed to act."

The statement says Freestone County and Fairfield Independent School District could gain about $20 million in property tax revenue annually from the development proposed by the Dallas-based firm that recently bought the park land. The previous owner, Vistra, built the lake as a cooling reservoir for a coal-fired power plant that closed in 2018 and leased the nearby park land to the state at no cost.

The potential for $20 million in tax revenue would change the county's financial outlook.

"One third of this amount is more than half of the total tax dollars Freestone County receives now from current property owners," the statement says. "The citizens of Freestone County lost a large portion of our tax base when the power plant and coal mine closed. For TPWD to steal an opportunity for use to replace that tax base would be selfish."

Commissioners said in the statement they have an obligation "to be good stewards of the money received from taxpayers and look to the future for what is best for the citizens of Freestone County."

"We have no doubt that this development will benefit Freestone County and local businesses for years to come and we implore the State of Texas not to proceed with eminent domain to seize this property," the statement says.

It says the elected commissioners of Freestone County "do not like the idea of appointed commissioners who were derelict of their duty to make decisions which will affect the taxpayers of Freestone County."

The statement was signed by County Judge Grant and commissioners Andy Bonner, Lloyd Lane, Will McSwane and Clyde Ridge.

Lane said parks commissioners "took an oath, but are not living up to their obligations to Texas residents."

"They're all multi-millionaires, and I bet they don't run their own businesses as they do the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department," he said. "You need to stop what you're doing right now. You're taking it too far."

Parks and Wildlife Commission Chair Arch "Beaver" Aplin III founded the Buc-ee's convenience store chain.

Texas Parks and Wildlife had leased the park since 1976 from the previous property owner, Vistra Energy, at no cost. When Vistra closed its plant in 2018, it informed the state it intended to sell the 5,000-acre property that contains the lake and park. The lake constitutes 2,400 acres of the property, and the park took up about 1,800 acres.

Todd Interests finalized a $110.5 million deal earlier this year to buy the property. The developer has announced plans to build an upscale gated community and a golf course, with no public access to the lake.

The Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously earlier this month in favor of using eminent domain to force Todd Interests to sell the property. Commission members said eminent domain is a last resort to save the park, and that the department had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with Todd Interests to buy the property. Todd Interests has hired legal counsel to protect its property rights, it announced at a press conference last week in Dallas.

In a statement, the developer accuses the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and Aplin of making false statements and concealing information about the state's attempts to buy Fairfield Lake State Park before Todd Interests purchased the property.

The next step in the eminent domain process is for a third-party appraiser to determine the value of the property so the state can provide just compensation to Todd Interests, Jacob Merkord, with Marrs Ellis and Hodge, a law firm specializing in eminent domain, said earlier this month.

The Parks and Wildlife Department did not return calls Wednesday seeking comment.

Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Cory Chandler said earlier this month that the department did not have the money or legislative authority to buy the property when it was initially put on the market. He said the department tried to negotiate with Vistra to buy only the park portion of the larger property Vistra owned, but Vistra declined.