Frenzied housing market to push appraisals skyward; audit finds McGregor ISD homes undervalued

McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon said he has no doubt McGregor's housing supply is razor-thin.

His own daughter and son-in-law struggled to find housing when they moved back to McLennan County from Amarillo, finally setting their sights on a house in The Parks, the only new subdivision in McGregor ISD. The school district's enrollment has grown from 1,100 students when Lenamon came to McGregor in 2002 to about 1,550 now.

"It's something we've talked about for years, the need for more housing," he said. "Within the city proper, the lots are full. … I'm going to tell you it's because we have a great school district. SpaceX is growing, and those employees with families want to be close. The westward growth of Waco has made its way to McGregor."

McGregor's ISD's average home value in 2020 was $124,336, according to the appraisal district, up 12.1% from the 2019 average of $110,871.

Countywide, the average home value in 2020 was $154,438, up 6.2% from the 2019 value of $145,473. Appraisals are based on Jan. 1 value estimates, so the 2020 numbers were not influenced by the pandemic.