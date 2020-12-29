From Vietnam operative to Waco school board, Judge Ralph Strother retiring with diverse, storied career

Johnson, who will become a justice on the 10th Court of Appeals on Jan. 1, said he hopes Strother will continue to use his valuable experience to serve as a visiting senior judge in McLennan County and the surrounding area.

"Judge Strother has served honorably and with integrity during his tenure as judge of the 19th District Court for the last 20-plus years," Johnson said. "He has been a role model to his colleagues with his affable judicial temperament and effective leadership as our most recent local administrative judge."

Longtime McLennan County prosecutor Crawford Long worked with Strother in the district attorney's office and after Strother became judge. They first met around 1987 when they were both in private practice and were appointed special prosecutors to handle more than 100 drug sting cases generated by the Waco Police Department.

"Judge Strother has the ability both to maintain discipline in his court and still have a relaxed atmosphere. He has a sense of humor that put the jurors and lawyers at ease," Long said. "Although we are friends, I knew I would not get any special treatment in his court, which I appreciated. That is the way a court should be conducted.