From Vietnam operative to Waco school board, Judge Ralph Strother retiring with diverse, storied career

Judge Ralph Strother said he has had the best seat in the house in the 22 years he presided over some of the most high-profile cases ever tried at the McLennan County Courthouse.
But as Strother prepares to retire from the 19th State District Court bench, he also can look back on a diverse, stellar career that also included working as a Defense Intelligence Agency operative during the Vietnam War, police legal adviser, felony prosecutor in two counties, interim chancellor for the Texas State Technical College system, Waco school board president and, going back to his college days, a construction worker who built Interstate 35 overpasses in Waco.
"It's been an interesting life," said the 77-year-old Strother, who former Texas Gov. George W. Bush appointed in January 1999 to replace the retiring Judge Bill Logue.
Like Logue, Texas statutes required Strother to retire. Unlike Logue, Strother was allowed to finish out his term after he turned 75 because of a change in the law.
Strother will be succeeded Jan. 1 by Thomas West, who finished second in a four-candidate Republican primary then outdistanced Waco attorney Kristi DeCluitt in the runoff.
And again, like Logue, who swore Strother into office, Strother said he would not be retiring if not for the age limit.
"I would have probably run again if I had been able to," Strother said. "But it's the law. There are some people who should have retired much earlier and some who could probably serve longer."
In his time on the 19th State District Court bench, Strother has presided over some of the more high-profile cases in the county's history, including capital murder defendants Ricky Cummings, Albert Love and Carnell Petetan, spouse killers Darlene Gentry and Matt Baker, Baylor fraternity president Jacob Anderson, Waco day care owner Marian Fraser and Rowena Ledbetter, dubbed the "black widow."
Strother and 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson also presided over the cases of 177 bikers arrested after the 2015 shootout at Twin Peaks in Waco that left nine dead. Only one case went to trial, which ended in a hung jury and mistrial, and played out in Johnson's court.
The ongoing Twin Peaks saga, which culminated in former District Attorney Abel Reyna dismissing most of the cases, followed by then newly elected District Attorney Barry Johnson dismissing the rest, took a lasting toll on Strother and Johnson, whose fairness and impartiality were challenged by out-of-town lawyers representing the bikers.
"You see a lot of life in this position and you see all aspects of human nature," Strother said. "I've seen people who could not be redeemed. I've seen people who should be and have been redeemed. I have sent thousands of people to the penitentiary. I have, where I felt it was necessary, enjoyed protecting society from dangerous people. But aside from that, I take no pleasure in locking people up just for the sake of locking them up. I have tried to make sure that the guilty are punished and the innocent were not."
Johnson, who will become a justice on the 10th Court of Appeals on Jan. 1, said he hopes Strother will continue to use his valuable experience to serve as a visiting senior judge in McLennan County and the surrounding area.
"Judge Strother has served honorably and with integrity during his tenure as judge of the 19th District Court for the last 20-plus years," Johnson said. "He has been a role model to his colleagues with his affable judicial temperament and effective leadership as our most recent local administrative judge."
Longtime McLennan County prosecutor Crawford Long worked with Strother in the district attorney's office and after Strother became judge. They first met around 1987 when they were both in private practice and were appointed special prosecutors to handle more than 100 drug sting cases generated by the Waco Police Department.
"Judge Strother has the ability both to maintain discipline in his court and still have a relaxed atmosphere. He has a sense of humor that put the jurors and lawyers at ease," Long said. "Although we are friends, I knew I would not get any special treatment in his court, which I appreciated. That is the way a court should be conducted.
"In the last case I tried, the Matt Baker murder case, which was televised, Judge Strother gave the defense a jury instruction in the court's charge which I didn't want. The jury was out a number of hours and I was concerned, but they came back with a guilty verdict. Afterward, I was glad that he had given the instruction in the charge, as it removed any question of error from the trial. As both a prosecutor and a citizen, I can say without question that the people of this county have been very fortunate to have Ralph Strother as a judge."
Strother said judges often are faced with hard decisions. They can be wrong, but they cannot be uncertain, he said. Strother said he never hesitated to make a decision because it was hard, adding, "I can afford to be wrong. I cannot afford to be uncertain."
"It's been enjoyable," he said. "If you are going to be in this business, I think I had the best seat in the courtroom, and it has been a privilege and an honor to serve."