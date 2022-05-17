Gas prices could take chunk from Waco, McLennan County budgets

With gas prices eclipsing $4 a gallon and diesel crowding $6, imagine filling up a thirsty police car, gravel truck or road grader almost daily.

The city of Waco and McLennan County must do more than imagine, as officials prepare budgets for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 while factoring rising fuel costs and inflation numbers approaching a 40-year high.

"Inflation is an economy killer," said Karr Ingham, a petroleum economist with the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. "We're seeing overall inflation of 8.5%, but 20% to 30% energy inflation, creating problems up and down the chain. Transporting goods and services becomes more expensive.

"That's what makes it so insidious," said Ingham, speaking from Washington, D.C., where he planned meetings with lawmakers and staffers.

Back in Central Texas, Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller laments the harm higher fuel prices inflict on her constituents.

"I understand from news reports that the average cost per gallon for fuel in McLennan County has now reached up to $4.11," she said in an email response to questions. "It can be extremely taxing on a person's pocketbook when they suffer the impact of an unforeseeable high cost. … I am extremely proud of my precinct; however, it does not alter the fact that many individuals within my precinct suffer from under-and-unemployment as well as low wages."

For some, rising fuel prices are merely an undesired inconvenience they will tolerate. To others it could become a grave hardship, Miller said.

"The median household income average in East Waco (76704) is $21,383, in North Waco (76707) it is $27,259," Miller wrote. "After people have to pay for housing, utilities, and food, that does not leave much room to cover the cost of unanticipated, high and rising fuel prices.

"And, that is when economic hardship becomes a reality."

She said commissioners have begun talks on providing relief to residents "during this period of inflation, especially with the recent rise in gas prices."

Paying its own bills also has captured the county's attention.

"As everyone else has, McLennan County has already experienced the effects of rising fuel prices this year and it appears may continue to feel those effects over the upcoming fiscal year," Auditor Frances Bartlett said by email.

Bartlett said the county so far has covered fuel cost increases by reducing expenditures in other areas. She said commissioners will discuss costs and how to address them in fiscal year 2023 during workshops this summer.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Smith said road-and-bridge crews hit their stride during warmer months, meaning fuel availability becomes critical. He said commissioners and Bartlett broached the subject during Tuesday's meeting.

Smith said each precinct has its own road-and-bridge budget, and commissioners may access a contingency fund if a shortfall looms.

Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said more money spent on gasoline and diesel means less spent on other products or services.

"Normally, gasoline expenditures account for about 4% of household pretax income," he said in an email response to questions. "People normally will consume less of any good as prices rise, but the ability to reduce gasoline consumption in the near term is limited. We estimate that it is now taking about 5.5% of income, even after adjusting for the reduced amount demanded, thus bringing a potential reduction in other spending categories."

That is significant, as cities and counties receive sales tax rebates from the state on taxable items sold. They do not receive rebates on fuel sales.

"As a further note, people often forget that petroleum is also the key input for diesel, jet fuel, plastics, lubricants, paints, adhesives, cosmetics, synthetic fibers, and many other items," Perryman wrote. "We focus on the price at the pump because we see it every day, but a spike in oil prices has many other effects on household budgets."

City of Waco Finance Director Nicholas Sarpy said city management asked his team to prepare a fuel cost analysis considering several scenarios.

His department will rely on multiple sources to gauge where fuel prices stand and where they may go during the coming fiscal year, Sarpy said. The current budget allocates $3.5 million to fuel purchases, but includes assumptions about gas and diesel prices no longer applicable, he said.

Waco Director of General Services Kelly Holecek said the city in May last year was paying $2.04 per gallon for unleaded gasoline and $2.42 per gallon for diesel. Those prices have risen this month to $3.58 per gallon for unleaded and $4.15 per gallon for diesel. The diesel prices include both standard diesel and dyed diesel, which is not subject to the same taxes as other diesel but is limited in how it can be used.

Ingham said should inflation drop from its current 8% to 2% or 3%, "that does not mean it's going down, it just means it's not going up as fast. We're going to need several years of normal inflation, 2%, for things to get back to normal. We're not doing smart things as an economy. We're spending way too much, printing way too much, and borrowing way too much."

Policies that keep supplies in check as demand for petroleum products increases "is a recipe for inflation," Ingham said.

"We're not past the point of no return, but it is worrisome," he said.

AAA Texas on Tuesday predicted 3.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day weekend, an 8% year-over-year increase. Nationally, AAA predicts 34.9 million will travel by car over the holiday weekend, though it notes that car travel as a percentage of total travel has dipped slightly, "a slight indication that higher prices at the pump are having an impact on how people choose to travel this Memorial Day."

