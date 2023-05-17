The Bellmead City Council deadlocked on who to elect as the city's next mayor and mayor pro tem Tuesday evening. In response, current Mayor Travis Gibson said he would like to see the city's charter changed to allow voters to pick the mayor.

“Unfortunately, our charter dictates the way we do the selection process, which is done by the council members,” Gibson said. “But I would personally like to see the charter amended. We would have to do a charter review because it dictates all that we do, but I would like for the citizens to have the opportunity to elect who they would like to serve them as a mayor.”

The council met at Bellmead City Hall to attempt to elect the a new mayor and mayor pro tem from among its ranks, and to hear city updates and swear in the winners of the May 6 election.

Incumbent Council Member Karen Coleman won the election for Precinct 1 with 96 votes to challenger Ruth Ann Mitchell's 30. Gibson won Precinct 2 with 53 votes to his challenger Barbara Van Cleave's nine. Incumbent Council Member Bryan Winget won Precinct 5 with 25 votes to challenger and former Council Member Doss Youngblood's 20.

There were two motions to name city’s next mayor and mayor pro tem, who handles mayoral duties if the mayor is unable. The first motion came from Gibson, seconded by Coleman, to elect Council Member Jasmine Neal as mayor and Winget as mayor pro tem.

The council disagreed on whether the next leaders should be elected based on seniority, on a rotation, or to start fresh. The motion failed 3-3. Council members Coleman, Gibson and Neal voted in favor, with council members Winget, Gary Moore and James Cleveland, the current mayor pro tem, opposed.

Gibson said Wednesday that he stands by his motion to elect Neal as the next mayor, but that he believes any of the council members would do a good job in the position.

“The reason why I nominated her is because she's the next tenured council member that has not served a term as mayor,” Gibson said. “So the motion I made last night was the right motion to make.”

Coleman made the next motion, to reelect Gibson as mayor and elect Neal as mayor pro tem. Neal seconded the motion, but it also failed 3-3. Council members Coleman, Gibson and Neal voted in favor with council members Cleveland, Moore and Winget opposed.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting saw about two dozen people in attendance. As the council debated over who to elect, members of the public chuckled, huffed and made comments under their breath at all sides of the argument. Both bouts of deliberation were cut short by Gibson’s gavel.

In 2010, the council remained deadlocked for 3 months over its pick for mayor. Gibson, who has been on the council since 2015, said he thinks the situation in 2010 was caused by internal politics. He said he does not know how long the new deadlock will last, but he is not concerned about it.

“I'm concerned with going ahead about the business of the city of Bellmead,” Gibson said. “It could last one month, it could last three months, but I don't know if they're going to change their minds.”

After both motions failed, the council went into executive session, closed to the public, for 45 minutes. It did not resume discussion of selecting a mayor after returning to open session.

The council plans to discuss nominations for mayor and mayor pro tem again at its next meeting.