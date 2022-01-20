Gloves come off in race for McLennan County district attorney

Johnson called it "disingenuous" that Tetens or any DA candidate would say they will lower the crime rate. That is law enforcement's job, Johnson said.

"It is almost a joke for somebody who has worked their entire life since they got out of law school to say that we have not been doing what we need to do as district attorney when all he has been trying to do is let violent offenders, wife beaters and other dangerous people back on the streets. You can't walk into the district attorney's office and flip a switch and say, 'I'm going to be a different person. I'm going to be tough on crime.' The fact of the matter is, we all know, that there is an element of the sheriff's department that would really like to have him in there so he can be their rubber stamp."

Tetens countered that "new leadership" is needed in the DA's office.

"It is not a joke to think that the district attorney's office can't do something about crime rates," Tetens said. "They absolutely can do something about crime rates through deterrence, punishment and rehabilitation. All of those work hand-in-hand, and that is part of justice in our community."

Johnson said he finds it "incredible" that anyone would vote for Tetens.