Grand opening planned for new Woof-way public dog park

The city of Woodway’s new 5,000-square-foot dog park, Woof-way, is one of the few public places dogs are allowed to run, jump, sniff and play with other dogs without a leash.
Maggie, a blue heeler, came into Janice Carter's life skinny, nervous and missing an eye after someone found her running loose near Baylor University. On Saturday, she was too distracted by all the new smells at the dog park to fetch the ball Carter threw for her.
Carter said she goes to Whitehall Park regularly to take photos of wild birds. On a recent trip she noticed the new fenced-off area in Whitehall and decided to bring Maggie, who has not had many chances to socialize with other dogs yet.
“I was seeing this one out here a lot, but every time I saw it there were no other dogs around,” Carter said.
She recruited her friend, Mark Rose, to tag along and help her keep Maggie from getting into any conflicts with strange dogs.
“Maggie is good with other dogs if I’m not around,” Carter said. “But if I’m around, she’s in that protective mode.”
The park’s fence is decorated with decals of paw prints and dog bones. The park is furnished with Adirondack-style chairs, picnic tables and umbrellas for humans.
The park has a water spigot, but owners should bring their own water bowls for now. Woodway City Manager Shawn Oubre said the city planned to install a water fountain for dogs at the park, but supply chain issues have driven the price of the equipment about five times higher than usual, to roughly $5,000. Oubre said the city budgeted $10,000 for the dog park, and saved money by repurposing fencing it had to remove as part of an ongoing sewer project.
“I just can’t justify spending half of what we spent for the entire project for a little bitty stainless steel dog fountain,” Oubre said. “It will eventually get there when the market settles down, but I was like ‘Are you sure you didn’t add maybe one too many zeroes in this quote?’”
The city’s tourism brand, Discover Woodway, is planning a grand opening for the dog park from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. There will be a coffee truck, free dog treat samples and prizes.
Jessie Reid, director of event facilities, communications and tourism for the city of Woodway, said the project was an exciting first.
“We did do a little bit of research and seek some input through Instagram, but a dog park is pretty straightforward,” Reid said. “We just want it to feel a little bit special and look aesthetically pleasing.”