Grand opening planned for new Woof-way public dog park

The city of Woodway’s new 5,000-square-foot dog park, Woof-way, is one of the few public places dogs are allowed to run, jump, sniff and play with other dogs without a leash.

Maggie, a blue heeler, came into Janice Carter's life skinny, nervous and missing an eye after someone found her running loose near Baylor University. On Saturday, she was too distracted by all the new smells at the dog park to fetch the ball Carter threw for her.

Carter said she goes to Whitehall Park regularly to take photos of wild birds. On a recent trip she noticed the new fenced-off area in Whitehall and decided to bring Maggie, who has not had many chances to socialize with other dogs yet.

“I was seeing this one out here a lot, but every time I saw it there were no other dogs around,” Carter said.

She recruited her friend, Mark Rose, to tag along and help her keep Maggie from getting into any conflicts with strange dogs.

“Maggie is good with other dogs if I’m not around,” Carter said. “But if I’m around, she’s in that protective mode.”

