Growing Waco COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten medical system, businesses, officials says

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new record Monday, leading McLennan County Judge Scott Felton to warn that the county may be on the verge of having to close bars and restrict other businesses after Thanksgiving.

At the same time, local health officials said that if warnings about the risks of Thanksgiving gatherings go unheeded, the area’s medical capacity could be strained in coming weeks.

The number of hospitalizations grew to 93 Monday, up six from the previous day and well over double the 44 reported at the end of October. Fifty-one of the 54 intensive care unit beds available here were in use.

COVID-19 cases made up more than 14% of area hospital capacity each day from last Thursday to Sunday, peaking at more than 15% on Saturday. Numbers were unavailable for Monday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in October allowed bars to reopen, elective surgeries to be performed and other businesses to reopen at 75% capacity in areas with a COVID-19 hospitalization rate under 15%. The reopenings would be rolled back if the area’s hospitalization rate exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days. McLennan County is part of Trauma Service Area M, which also includes Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Hill Counties.