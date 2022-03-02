Guerrero edges out Cawthon in Precinct 4 constable race

McLennan County Precinct 4 Constable Charlie Guerrero edged out challenger Matt Cawthon in Tuesday's GOP primary after winning Sheriff Parnell McNamara's campaign help in what would usually be a low-profile race.

Guerrero won 3,049 votes or 51.1% of the total in the race, while Cawthon brought in 2,803, or 47.9%.

Guerrero, 62, was appointed by the McLennan County Commissioners Court to the position July 27 after former Constable Stan Hickey resigned.

Cawthon, 66, was retired from a 27-year career in law enforcement that included 17 years as a Texas Ranger.

Part of that tenure was as chief deputy to Sheriff McNamara, a post that Cawthon resigned in 2014 over what the two men have described as professional and philosophical differences.

In recent weeks, McNamara has campaigned for Guerrero while also lending his support to McLennan County district attorney candidate Josh Tetens, who won his primary bid handily.

