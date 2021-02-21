Halfway point of Waco I-35 project to be marked by lane switch, Brazos bridge opening

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ice storm that transformed I-35 to a skating rink did Webber crews no favors, but inclement weather was included in scheduling, Smith said. Webber's contract is loaded with monetary incentives to finish on or ahead of schedule, and with penalties should the work bog down.

TxDOT first hoped to start shifting traffic, two lanes in each direction, to newly completed southbound lanes by the end of this week. The ice storm may cause a slight delay, Smith said.

Part of the shift means traffic will be crossing a new Brazos River bridge, ready barley a year after work started to take the old one down. To prepare for demolition, workers started assembling barges upstream in December 2019 to float to the work site, where demolition started in earnest in January of last year and wrapped up by March.

Using the new lanes will mean "a smoother ride as you travel along I-35," according to a press release announcing the progress.