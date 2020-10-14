Harris County allows 'drive-thru' voting for all voters, and a lawsuit has been filed about it

The Republicans argue that fear of contracting the coronavirus isn’t enough under state election law to qualify for curbside voting. Their point is bolstered by a May ruling from the all-Republican state Supreme Court which said a lack of immunity to the coronavirus is not a disability that qualifies Texans to vote by mail. But Texas law differentiates between mail-in ballots — which must be requested ahead of time through an application under strict qualifications, like a disability — and curbside voting, which is requested onsite.

The Texas secretary of state’s office has repeatedly said this year that those who have symptoms or signs of the new coronavirus should use curbside voting. The office has provided placards for county election officials to use at polling locations that urge curbside voting for sick people or those who can’t enter a polling place without the “likelihood of injuring your health.” And Harris County received approval from the secretary of state for its drive-thru voting plan earlier this year and again Tuesday, Special Assistant County Attorney Douglas Ray told the Tribune. The secretary of state’s office did not immediately respond to questions on its stance on drive-thru voting.