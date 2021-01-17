Hazardous Austin Avenue sidewalk pavers getting PID attention

"We'd like to get to work as soon as we have PID board approval," Carpenter said. "We're thinking the work might take one or two weeks, and that early to mid-March would be an ideal time. Some pavers need to be replaced. Some need leveling. Others may need their subgrade stabilized."

Eliminating "trip hazards" is the ultimate goal, Carpenter said.

He said between Third and Eighth streets would see the most work.

Jim Reed, who manages Waco's streets division, said he was gratified to hear movement is afoot on addressing the problem with pavers.

He said issues plaguing the roadway and walkway along Austin Avenue probably date to the pedestrian mall and efforts to create an urban setting.

"Some of the trees selected were beautiful and provided a canopy, but their root structure extends beyond the dripline, inundating the borders," Reed said. "We had a small effort about three years ago and have set aside money to eliminate a lot of the trip hazards on Austin Avenue. But it represents a significant effort from a cost standpoint."

He said the project may prove more labor intensive than one might believe.

"Pulling bricks, restabilizing the subgrade, replacing the bricks, interlocking the bricks if necessary. It could be time consuming," Reed said. "It's not happening everywhere, but where it is, there is substantial degradation."

