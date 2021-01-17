Hazardous Austin Avenue sidewalk pavers getting PID attention

More than once Mark Arnold has cringed watching a would-be customer stroll confidently across Austin Avenue toward his antique shop, Cameron Trading Co., only to stumble and stagger where street and sidewalk meet.
He would like to think they were not tripped up by his prices.
"Someone is going to get into an accident, and they're going to sue the city," Arnold said, discussing threats posed by decorative pavers now cracked and warped by tree roots, settling and time's passing.
Some pavers are survivors, having carried traffic through hits and misses as Waco experimented with Austin Avenue's future. Gone were retailers like Cox's, JC Penney and Sears, all of which chased population shifts westward. Traffic thinned, then all but disappeared. Tweaks meant to revive the area included making Austin Avenue one-way, two-way or no-way — it was closed to vehicular traffic for a time to become a pedestrian mall.
Austin Avenue now is finding its way, revived by tourists in Waco for the Magnolia Market experience, and students and local residents enjoying the growing number of dining, drinking and entertainment options.
But the street itself may have suffered from earlier attention.
Trees planted for color also produced roots prone to wander.
"Roots have come up and pushed the bricks up," Arnold said. "Crews have been out here many times to make repairs, but they need a proper fix."
The board of Waco's Public Improvement District is looking into the matter. Board members discussed it informally during a recent work session and may officially consider the best approach to addressing the problem.
Waco's PID stretches from Interstate 35 to Jefferson Avenue and from 11th Street to the banks of the Brazos River, according to the city's website. It also runs along Elm Avenue north to Garrison Street in East Waco.
The 28-member board is comprised of downtown property owners and stakeholders who make recommendations to the Waco City Council.
Michael Carpenter, project coordinator for City Center Waco, appeared before the PID board and encountered a spirit of cooperation, not push-back.
"We've gotten a couple of informal bids in the $30,000 range," Carpenter said.
He does not yet know who would fund the work. He said City Center Waco, working with PID, might take on the project itself, or the city of Waco might get involved. He said the parks department's arborist could offer advice. Public works may coordinate the temporary blocking of sidewalks.
City Center Waco receives a city budget allocation, while PID generates revenue from a surcharge paid by participating merchants.
"We'd like to get to work as soon as we have PID board approval," Carpenter said. "We're thinking the work might take one or two weeks, and that early to mid-March would be an ideal time. Some pavers need to be replaced. Some need leveling. Others may need their subgrade stabilized."
Eliminating "trip hazards" is the ultimate goal, Carpenter said.
He said between Third and Eighth streets would see the most work.
Jim Reed, who manages Waco's streets division, said he was gratified to hear movement is afoot on addressing the problem with pavers.
He said issues plaguing the roadway and walkway along Austin Avenue probably date to the pedestrian mall and efforts to create an urban setting.
"Some of the trees selected were beautiful and provided a canopy, but their root structure extends beyond the dripline, inundating the borders," Reed said. "We had a small effort about three years ago and have set aside money to eliminate a lot of the trip hazards on Austin Avenue. But it represents a significant effort from a cost standpoint."
He said the project may prove more labor intensive than one might believe.
"Pulling bricks, restabilizing the subgrade, replacing the bricks, interlocking the bricks if necessary. It could be time consuming," Reed said. "It's not happening everywhere, but where it is, there is substantial degradation."