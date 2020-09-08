Health district corrects active-case count after audit, reports 89th COVID-19 death

“Some of those cases weren’t added as recoveries, and so that became an issue,” Craine said. “They were still marked as active.”

Also, if a McLennan County resident tests positive for COVID-19 while outside the county, there can be significant delays in local officials receiving that information. In some such instances, positives should have been listed as recovered by the time the county received them, but they instead remained listed as active.

The out-of-county reporting delays resulted in fewer errors than the cases traced by the state, but both sources of errors have been correct, health district officials said.

In most cases, a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will be listed as recovered 10 days after their onset of symptoms, assuming they have gone 24 hours without a fever and other symptoms are improving. The situation may differ for people who become severely ill.

Craine said the county's lower active case count, in addition to a lower count of new cases each day, is a cause for celebration, but everyone needs to remain vigilant about hand washing, masks and social distancing.