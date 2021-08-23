Health officials sound alarm on rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in McLennan County

Adults still make up the bulk of cases, but there are growing numbers of children testing positive for the virus.

Twenty-something make up 282 of 1,085 active cases. Another 273 fell between the ages of 30 and 39, 197 fell between 40 and 49 and165 fell between 50 and 59.

There are 17 current cases among children younger than one year old. Children between the ages of one and 10 account for 107, and kids and teens aged 11 to 19 make up 185.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city will hold another news conference on the resurgence at 9 a.m. Wednesday that will run on Spectrum Channel 10, in HD on Grande Channel 810 and online at wccc.tv. The city will broadcast a version translated into Spanish at 1 p.m.

“At this time, it is critical that we all take a hard look at the current data regarding local and state hospital capacity, and the impact the dangerous delta variant is having on our community,” Meek said.

The city of Waco and health district put out statements saying local hospitals are “overwhelmed” by the current surge of cases. For the last week, 87% of the people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.