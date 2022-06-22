Hearing for subdivision near Cameron Park pushed to July 19 on neighbors' request

A group of Cameron Park-area residents showed up to a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday in opposition of a zoning change for a 151-home development bordering the park, and they will be back next month.

The council voted unanimously to pick the public hearing back up July 19, delaying a vote on the zoning change.

Since the project’s proposal, neighbors, including many who have organized in Cameron Park Neighborhood Association meetings, have called for environmental studies, traffic studies and lowering the housing density of the development. According to documents for Tuesday's council meeting, city staff recommend the council approve the zoning change with conditions requiring traffic and environmental studies, among other measures, and that the development go through the city's subdivision platting process before building permits are issued.

Turner Behringer, the firm the city picked to develop the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium, is requesting Planned Unit Development zoning on a 36-acre site between the Waco Center for Youth and Cameron Park on two sides, and Park Lake Drive and a neighborhood that would connect via Greenwood Drive on the other sides. It would include single-family houses, ranging from zero-lot-line homes without yards to homes with larger lawns and garages.

The site's current single-family residential zoning, R-1B, would allow a similar overall density as the proposed PUD but would not allow lots as small as many the developer plans or come with many of the requirements the PUD allows.

The developer submitted a request for the council to approve a continuance of Tuesday's public hearing on the PUD zoning approval to the next council meeting, on July 5, which Plan Commission Director Clint Peters said his staff recommended. A public hearing is required before the council votes on the proposal.

Several people spoke in favor of a continuance to July 19, starting with Cameron Park Neighborhood Association President Jeannine McMeans. The council unanimously approved the July 19 continuance.

McMeans said the council had not fully considered the possible environmental impact on the park, and on city streets.

“We don’t have a lot of time for our questions to be answered,” she said.

Lauren Woodruff, who said she lives near a Cameron Park trailhead, asked to see the results of a traffic study before the project progresses.

Jennifer Warren lives near the park, and said traffic has increased “five-fold” over the course of her life.

“I’m for less, not more development. Why not 50 houses? And how is this going to address your need for housing? This is expensive property,” she said.

Dave Morrow, another resident of the nearby neighborhood, asked the council to require the traffic report before the project can progress.

After speaking, McMeans said the neighborhood association has a meeting July 5, many interested people will be out of town for the Fourth of July, and the date is too soon for members to organize their questions about the development.

“The neighbors are going to drive this, not the developers,” McMeans said.

According to city council meeting documents, the staff-recommended PUD approval would come with conditions requiring a traffic impact study and a sanitary sewer study due with the final PUD plan and preliminary plat application, in addition to a stormwater pollution prevention plan and dust control plan due with the final plat submittal.

Changing the zoning from residential to a PUD sets more specific standards for the design, housing density and other characteristics of development. In response to a question from Council Member Josh Borderud, Peters said the site's current residential zoning allows denser development than the PUD would allow.

Lot sizes will range between 2,100 square feet and more than 8,000 square feet, with an overall density of 4.2 housing units per acre. About 54% of the site would consist of homesites; 26% would consist of shared open space, including a detention pond; and the remaining 20% would consist of public rights-of-way.

The PUD area's roads would connect to Park Lake Drive and to Greenwood Drive. According to meeting documents, Greenwood Drive now carries 200 vehicles per day and Park Lake now carries 1,100 vehicles per day. The new development would add an estimated 1,425 vehicle trips per day, though the document does not estimate how the trips would be divided between Park Lake and Greenwood.

