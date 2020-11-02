Hectic McLennan County Election Day expected even after record early vote turnout

The Transit System encourages riders to determine which routes will get them closest to the polling location of their choice. Route maps are available online at WacoTransitSystem.com and at the Waco Transit bus terminal, 301 S. Eighth St. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day. Riders can call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900 for more information.

This year’s election has energized voters and spurred get-out-the-vote efforts by various local organizations including the NAACP. One motivated voter, Baylor University theater design and technology student Andee Roby, had to fight for her right to cast her ballot for the first time in a presidential race.

When she went to vote early in McLennan County, she was told she missed the deadline to apply by two days. So she called her mother in Garland and her mother said her voter registration in Dallas County had been canceled, leaving her thinking she wasn’t eligible to vote at all.

“I actually cried because I care a lot about voting and what that means for my friends and family and people I know and care about and what they could lose with a certain outcome,” said Roby, who will be 19 next week. “And I care a lot about the environment.”