Hewitt City Council Ward 1 candidates R.J. Pase and Bradley Turner said there’s a mutual respect within the race, but they differ in their background and their approach to city services and taxation.

Pase and Turner are facing off in Hewitt's May 6 city council election, which is being held alongside more than a dozen other city council and school board elections in the county.

Turner, 40, is an environmental science professor at McLennan Community College and has lived in Hewitt for all but two years of his life. He comes from a political family as the son of Charlie Turner, a former Hewitt mayor who served in the Ward 1 council seat until his unexpected death in November.

Bradley Turner serves on the city’s board of adjustment, is a member of the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce and attends First Baptist Church of Hewitt.

Pase, 32, an estimator for PermianLide in Troy, has always lived in Texas, but moved with his wife and 3-year-old son to Hewitt about a year and a half ago. He said his shorter stint in the city shouldn’t deter voters, as his “passion will prove it doesn’t matter.”

Pase is the chair of the McLennan County Libertarian Party and is an involved church member at Trinity at Badger Ranch.

Turner said he does come from a political household, but he is his own person. With an education in political science and understanding of public works, he believes in the leadership the city currently has and wants to continue supporting its work, he said.

“I also feel that to run before now would’ve been too much Turner on the council, and I felt like it wasn’t my time or place,” Turner said. “And I had several people encourage me who are in city leadership and felt I would do a good job because I have a very good introductory working knowledge of how the city works.”

Turner said he wants to support city employees and give them the necessary tools to increase the quality of life for all of Hewitt’s residents.

“I feel that the main thing that I need to do is support what is in place,” Turner said.

“There’s a reason why people want to move there, reason why property values are great, reason why it’s the second-most populous city in the county.”

Pase said the Midway Independent School District was a draw for his family when choosing to move to the Hewitt area, but the district contributes to high taxes for the area’s residents.

Since the school’s tax rate is a larger problem, he said people focus less on the city rate. Hewitt's tax rate has stayed steady at 54.01 cents per $100 valuation for several years, though rising property appraisals have increased the overall tax burden.

Though he is not able to affect the school tax, Pase hopes to offset the strain by calling attention to and lowering the city tax rate.

“My main priority is to help lower the tax burden for the residents of Hewitt,” Pase said.

"I believe that the city of Hewitt right now is running in a good manner, but we can always do better.”

Pase said the city is doing a great job as it is, but he would attempt to persuade fellow council members to home in on areas that can be cut back to lower the tax rate, such as personnel or potential parks amenities. With a thriving local job market, he said any city staffers that lost jobs would be able to land on their feet.

Finding ways to make systems run more efficiently is something Pase said he takes pride in, and the city could use some “fine tuning” to identify its wants versus its needs, especially as it enters budget season.

“We really have to focus on wants vs. needs because a lot of stuff departments bring forward sounds really nice, but is it something that we really need to provide for the residents of Hewitt or would it just be really cool?” Pase said.

Turner said he won’t fully know the city’s needs until budget workshops in July, but it is irresponsible for someone to reference “trimming the fat” without fully understanding the needs.

“Because what’s considered fat in some situations isn’t necessarily the case, especially when you’re talking about jobs and careers and salaries that support the city,” Turner said. “Based on what I know, I can’t say if [the tax rate] will go up or go down.”

He said there may be splurging at a state or federal level, but the city of Hewitt has not been wasteful with tax revenue. Communities need culture through things like libraries and parks, but those things cost money, he said.

Pase said win or lose, he plans on being an open book with his ideas. Being a newer resident with less public visibility, he said he understands and respects he has a much steeper hill to climb.

“I don’t have all the answers right now. I can admit that,” he said. “My goal through the term if elected would be to, hopefully by the end of that term, have a more clear understanding and path moving forward.”

Early voting

Early voting started Monday in the May 6 city and school elections and will continue through May 2 at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29, May 1 and May 2.

Through the first two days of early voting, 524 people cast an early ballot in-person in the 15 elections the county is conducting, and the county received another 104 mail-in ballots.

Twenty-one Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, a Saturday. Go to mclennanvotes.com for more information.