Hewitt city officials anticipate stagnant tax rate amid rising property values

Hewitt property owners can expect to pay higher property taxes in the coming year, with property values increasing and a stagnant tax rate.

The Hewitt City Council on Monday set a proposed property tax rate of 54.01 cents per $100 valuation for its 2022-23 proposed budget, which would include more substantial raises than the city has given in the past few years. The budget proposal would keep the city's tax rate the same, despite a 15% increase in Hewitt property values compared to last year.

Hewitt's proposed tax rate is about 5 cents more than its no-new-revenue rate of 48.92 cents per $100, the rate at which the city could raise the same amount of revenue as last year, not counting newly added properties.

Like the rest of the county, Hewitt saw property values increase more than it has in recent years.

“It’s not a steady increase over previous years, overall for the county this is one of the largest increases in quite a while,” McLennan County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt wrote in an email.

Average home values in the county saw about a 29% increase, Bobbitt said.

In Hewitt alone, average home values increased by about 26%, to $286,957. Homes' average taxable value, taking into account tax exemptions and limits on annual increases, jumped by about 8%, to $191,445, according to appraisal district documents.

For a home with a tax value of $200,000 in 2021, an owner would owe $1,080.20 in property taxes to Hewitt.

Assuming an 8% increase to $216,000 for 2022 and the city's proposed tax rate, the bill would increase to $1,166.61. With the same increase and the no-new-revenue rate, the bill would dip to $1,056.67.

The increase in property values this year can be attributed to many factors, Bobbitt said. Appraisals, by state law, reflect property values as of Jan. 1 of each year.

Bobbitt said market value of homes this year has risen in response to supply and demand issues, with fewer homes available.

“We were also seeing reports of institutional buyers purchasing investment properties at higher rates than before, which affected the amount of homes available for purchase by families,” he said.

Bobbitt also said construction has been more expensive than in previous years.

Public hearings will be held Monday and again Aug. 15 before Hewitt's new tax rate is adopted at the Aug. 15 council meeting.

During this week's city council meeting, City Manager Bo Thomas said Hewitt is planning wage increases for its employees in response to similar considerations in the county and surrounding cities.

“The thing I want the council to understand is this council was proactive regarding employee wages going back some time,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the city’s budget saw a 3% cost of living adjustment with a 2% step increase for all employees during the 2019-20 fiscal year. During the same year, the council reviewed several positions it felt “had fallen behind substantially,” Thomas said, resulting in “some 13% market adjustments provided to employees.”

In the next two budgets, the council maintained the 3% cost of living adjustment and 2% step increase. The council now is contemplating a 5% cost of living adjustment and 2% step for the 2022-23 budget because of inflation.

“Just looking in general at what you’ve done for employees, by the time we get to the end of the next fiscal year, that’s going to be 22% (salary increase) to most employees over that four-year period of time,” Thomas said.