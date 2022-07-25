Hewitt draft budget of $24.1 million calls for pay hikes, more police

Hewitt's city manager is proposing a budget with a 10.8% increase in general fund revenue to support across-the-board pay increases, new police officers, street and drainage projects and increased spending on fuel and other items.

City Manager Bo Thomas is proposing holding the tax rate steady at 54 cents per $100 valuation, which due to growing tax base will bring in an additional $927,541 in revenue, a 15.2% increase.

Thomas said the increase in tax revenue can be attributed to the city’s growth, as more people and retail businesses have moved to Hewitt in recent years. New construction accounted for about a third of the increase in tax base this year, while the rest came from reappraisals, according to the budget.

Thomas introduced the 2022-23 draft budget to the Hewitt City Council on July 5, and the council had the second of two workshops last week. Budget discussions will continue until a final budget is adopted on Aug. 15.

Of a total budget of $21.4 million, $13.1 million is dedicated to the general fund, the tax-supported portion of the budget that funds public safety, library, streets, parks, general services, facilities and grounds maintenance.

That represents a general fund increase of about $1.5 million over last year's budget.

Thomas said inflation and ongoing city projects have posed the biggest challenge to the budget, as fuel costs increased in nearly every department.

He noted that city employees are also feeling the pinch of inflation and will see a 5% cost of living pay increase and a 2% step increase. Employee benefits and medical insurance will also see a 5% increase.

Hewitt’s police budget is $4.59 million, an increase around $600,000 or 13% from last year. Payroll accounted for about half of that increase, given pay raises and hiring two new officers and an additional dispatcher.

Other costs can be attributed to increased spending on supplies and equipment, increased cost of fuel, as well as new uniform purchases and training.

The department is also getting three new Chevrolet Tahoe police cruisers, which cost $234,537 and are being short-term financed, and new body and car cameras to replace the current, older cameras.

Meanwhile, the Hewitt Public Library is getting a new $40,000 trailer, meant to bring library programming into the community, and the parks department is getting $41,000 in new mowing equipment.

Other notable increases in the general fund include $90,000 boosts to the budgets of the library and city administration, both of which are mainly attributable to salary increases.

Nearly every department in Hewitt saw increases in pay and employee benefits and increased spending on supplies, with steep fuel cost increases in travel-heavy departments such as parks and streets.

Hewitt is also receiving $1.85 million of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which Thomas said would be partially used to fund the city’s new water well and storage facility.

The budget includes a $3.73 million expense for the water well project. The project overall will cost $6.6 million and be funded over several years, Thomas said.

Other capital projects for the coming year include renovations to East Warren Road to improve drainage and resurface the road, which cost around $870,000 and is being funded by certificates of obligation.

A multitude of other projects have been identified for the next five years, but the timeline for those projects has not been set.

The proposed capital projects would include $9.7 million worth of street projects, $10 million worth of utility projects and $1.1 million worth of drainage projects.

Hewitt also received $5 million from bond proceeds this year, which will be distributed to the capital projects fund.

The council will continue to discuss the budget at meetings on Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and if necessary Aug. 15.

At the Aug. 1 meeting, the council will vote on the tax rate, followed Aug. 8 with a public hearing on the budget and tax rate.

If the budget and tax rate are not adopted on Aug. 8, it will be adopted at the Aug. 15 meeting before being published online the next day. The budget will then become effective on Oct. 1.