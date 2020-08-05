Hewitt enacts water restrictions

The city of Hewitt has instituted mandatory Stage 1 watering restrictions because of a water shortage. Stage 1 restrictions will be in place through Oct. 4, unless removed by the city manager.

Water for municipal purposes of public health, safety and welfare, and any computer-controlled irrigation systems that incorporate evapotranspiration data in setting irrigation run times are exempted.

Hewitt city crews will monitor for excessive watering and notify offenders. Excessive watering occurs where runoff extends for a distance more than 10 feet from the customer’s property or where there is washing or hosing down of buildings, sidewalks, driveways, patios, porches, parking surfaces or other paved surfaces. Criminal penalties do not apply during Stage 1 restrictions.

Because of heavy water use, the city is unable to maintain adequate storage levels in its ground storage facilities.

For more information, call 296-5686 or email ksexton@cityofhewitt.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.