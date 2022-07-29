Hewitt Library gets money to keep laptop, hotspot checkouts going

The Hewitt Public Library received a second round of funding last week for its affordable connectivity program, which allows library patrons to check out laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to bring home.

Library Director Waynette Ditto said the program is aimed at expanding internet access in the community by removing cost barriers and adding another potential Wi-Fi option for rural areas. Based on the 2010 census, nearly a fifth of McLennan County residents live in rural areas, which often do not have ready access to high-speed broadband. With the hotspots and Chromebooks, patrons can effectively borrow a Wi-Fi signal from the library.

The library's new $9,063 award from the Universal Service Administration Co., a nonprofit designated by the Federal Communications Commission to administer money to areas with connectivity needs, will keep the library hotspots' in service until October of next year.

The new funding comes on the heels of $184,231 the library received last year from the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, an initiative included in the American Rescue Plan that Congress approved in March 2021. The larger initial funding allowed the library to buy 200 Chromebooks and 100 hotspots.

The hotspots use 5G cellular signal to generate a Wi-Fi network the Chromebooks can connect to, getting library patrons with slow or no internet surfing the web.

Checking out the electronics works much the same as checking out a book: Patrons 18 and older can check them out with a Hewitt Public Library card for three weeks. Late fees still apply, and patrons must follow an acceptable use policy while using the Chromebooks and hotspots.

Ditto said improving internet connectivity and technological literacy in the community of Hewitt has been a mission of the library for nearly 13 years. After the Great Recession that started in late 2007, Ditto saw a number of people who lost their job struggle to adapt to the new role of technology in the hiring process when they were seeking new work.

“There were a lot of skilled laborers that were bypassed through the technology age because they were skilled, so they didn’t really have a need or a want for technology,” Ditto said. “We started getting calls from people all over McLennan County that wanted to use our computers because whenever they would go to fill out an application, or unemployment forms, those were all online. A lot of these people did not even know what a mouse was. They had no idea how to use a computer, much less have one at their home.”

At the time, the Hewitt Public Library had three computers and a slow internet connection. Ditto said she contacted the Texas State Library and managed to get a grant to purchase 10 laptops for use in the library. The state library also sent a trainer from Austin to teach classes on Excel, Word and the basics on using a computer. Local library staff eventually took over those classes, and they continue to this day, Ditto said.

When work started on the Hewitt Library building about six years ago, it was a goal to ensure the library had high-speed internet and enough computers and other electronics for the community to use, Ditto said. Today the library has a computer lab, laptops, two 3D printers, a large-format printer capable of printing posters and banners, and a stop-motion animation machine.

During the initial shutdowns for COVID-19, a problem arose, Ditto said. The library, along with schools and businesses, had closed to slow the virus, forcing the quarantined world to go online to conduct daily business.

“People were lost with no connectivity,” Ditto said. “I would come to work and our library parking lot would be filled with people trying to connect to our Wi-Fi. They were sitting in our parking lot doing business. We had parents that did not have Wi-Fi at home, so schools would send a tablet with the child, but they didn’t have Wi-Fi.

“It was really heartbreaking, because my job as library director is to serve people, and we serve people with all different types of needs. We couldn’t really go over and help them because at that time, we didn’t know how this virus traveled.”

Ditto said she began searching for grants to fund computers and hotspots the library could offer. With help again from the Texas State Library, the Hewitt Library joined about 500 other libraries across the United States in connecting with FCC programs aimed at providing free internet to people who either cannot afford it or live in a rural area without good broadband access.

Eventually, the Hewitt Public Library would receive the $184,231 grant from the FCC in November and use it to buy 200 Chromebooks and 100 hotspots, which arrived at the library in January.

Since the hotspots and Chromebooks have come to the library, a range of people have used them for a range of reasons, Ditto said.

“We have checked out Chromebooks to homeschoolers, and to private schools that might be a little small and they're not large enough to get funding on their own,” Ditto said. “We've checked out Chromebooks to businesses that are doing job fairs. We have checked out Chromebooks to senior citizens that are now able to connect with their families at home. We've checked out some to nursing homes. So it's really anybody that has a need.”