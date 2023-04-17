The Hewitt Public Library is getting ready to roll out new summer programming — literally. HPL on the Go, the library’s new bookmobile, will expand the library’s reach into the community as a vessel for pup-up libraries in parks, outdoor summer programming and teaching technology.

Library Director Waynette Ditto said the project has been about four years in the making, starting out of the need to be self-sufficient from other departments when moving equipment for events and a need for extra space.

“We do eight very large events during the summer, so that’s kind of where I thought we’re getting big enough to where we need to do this ourselves,” Ditto said.

The library got its first mobile operation a couple years ago in the form of a used SUV the city otherwise would have sold at auction. Now, a state grant is boosting the mobile library with an air-conditioned trailer and the equipment to stage events wherever the trailer can set up.

The room the library uses for storytimes regularly serves as an early voting and Election Day polling place, putting it off-limits for three weeks at a time, Ditto said. Also, outreach vehicles allow libraries to distribute more library cards and materials, go to community events and host their own outdoor events.

Ditto said she hopes to have tables and chairs delivered before the end of the May election to use for storytime in the park. The official kickoff for summer activities featuring the bookmobile will be a storytime on June 7 at Hewitt Park.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a need for the library’s presence, as many were left without access to literature and the internet, Ditto said.

As the library worked on accessible programming, she noticed the city had a Ford Explorer it was getting ready to auction off in 2020, but instead she asked to keep it and born was HPL on the Go. She said during the pandemic families and businesses could go online and sign up for a drive-by visit from the mobile library. The groups would also decorate their yard to match whatever the library’s theme was for that day.

Around that time Ditto began talking with city council about funding a trailer while also writing grant applications to help pay. After her first two grants were rejected, the council approved the funding in the 2023 budget to purchase a basic trailer.

However, Ditto said a couple weeks after the approval, the library received a Special Projects Grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission for about $51,000, making the city funding unnecessary. The Hewitt library project was one of 42 funded by the commission.

“When we got the grant, you know, I was so appreciative of the city council for believing in what this possibly could be,” she said.

The funding includes Chromebooks, Wi-Fi access, rolling carts, tables, chairs and storage. The trailer is air-conditioned and has awnings for shade on both sides.

Ditto said when writing the grant she tried to stress that mobile outreach is cost prohibitive for libraries of Hewitt’s size. She said creating something economical with the grant money could serve as a jumping-off point for other libraries of the same size or smaller.

“As I told the city council, it was very unrealistic of me to say, ‘I need $500,000 for a bookmobile,’ right?” she said. “I wouldn’t do that. I’m a steward of the taxpayers’ money.”

The library serves different purposes for different people, Ditto said. People may visit the library for socialization, because they can’t afford books or for help with technology. Ditto said conversations about changing technology, such as the magic of portable hotspots or Chromebooks with built-in Wi-Fi, have been an important part of the library’s community education.

She said the Hewitt library is also committed to early childhood literacy, as it was the tenet the facility was founded on 41 years ago.

“I like to say that our library is the living room of the community, and it’s a place where everybody belongs,” Ditto said.