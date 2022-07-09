Hewitt planning new water well, storage tank to meet increased demand

The city of Hewitt is working on a plan to spend $6.6 million drilling a new water well, installing a new million-gallon ground-level storage tank and expanding an existing water treatment system to keep pace with increasing demand.

The work, in partnership with Walker Partners and Cayote Consulting LLC, would take about 18 months, but the project does not yet have a start date, City Manager Bo Thomas said. The new water infrastructure would be added at the Commerce Park Water Plant, where the city already has a million-gallon water tower near Bagby Avenue and Alliance Parkway, not far behind a Walmart store.

Cayote President Miles Whitney said the water plant improvements are needed to “stay ahead of the curve” of Hewitt’s increasing population and ensure the water plant can meet demands for years to come.

Whitney said Hewitt customers used less water last year than in 2020 because of a wetter summer, but overall household water use in the city is increasing with the population.

The new well would replace an one that has not been used since 2013, and would be able to pump 500 gallons of water per minute. It would be drilled about 2,000 feet deep, the same depth as the other Trinity Aquifer wells the city uses to provide most of its water, Whitney said.

Each of Hewitt’s wells is limited in the amount it can pump per day by a permit agreement with the Southern Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, Whitney said. He said the new well would operate within the agreement, but the exact volume city is limited to was not immediately available Friday.

Whitney said water use is seasonal. In January last year, Hewitt pumped 24.6 million gallons of water, compared to 65.5 million gallons in September.

The new storage tank would be able to hold 1 million gallons of water, which would double the storage capacity of the Commerce Park Water Plant, which already has a 1-million-gallon water tower.

Whitney said Hewitt gets 85% of its water from wells drilled into the Trinity Aquifer. He said Hewitt purchases 4% of its water from the city of Waco and 11% from the city of Lorena, though that distribution would change after a new well goes into service. Waco is unable to increase the amount of water it can sell to Hewitt using existing infrastructure, one of the reasons for pursuing the new well and the new storage tank, Whitney said.

Hewitt representatives have discussed with Waco the potential for adding a new water system connection that would use the proposed ground storage tank.

It is not currently known how the new well would affect water rates in Hewitt.

Hewitt is also working on a number of other capital improvement projects, which the city council discussed during a budget meeting Tuesday.

Other projects include renovations to Warren Street to improve drainage and resurface the roadway, general renovations to other streets and roadways and a new hiking and bike trail at Warren Park. The city is also getting new body cameras and car cameras for Hewitt police, three new police cruisers and a library trailer meant to bring library programming out into the community.

A proposed budget was prepared using the same tax rate as last year, and the budget is expected to be $2.8 million higher than last year, Thomas said. The proposed budget also includes raises, in the form of a 5% cost of living adjustment and a 2% step increase, for city employee salaries, which Thomas said is in part meant to counteract inflation.