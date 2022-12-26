Hewitt police chief set to become assistant city manager

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin will retire in February from a 28-year career in law enforcement to move to a new position as Hewitt's assistant city manager.

Devlin came to Hewitt as deputy chief in 2009, and the February transition will mark 11 years since he became police chief in 2012. He started his law enforcement career in 1995 with the city of Lancaster, immediately south of Dallas.

The decision to shift departments is bittersweet, but Devlin said he is glad to stay with Hewitt and hopes to continue working with public safety in his new role.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “I mean, I’ve met thousands of friends over the 28 years, not only in the organizations and people that I’ve worked with, but people in the community. … I can’t thank my staff enough because without them I wouldn’t be as successful as I have been.”

Devlin said he feels he is in a good position to carry over his leadership experience to assist the city in a broader role. He said he began thinking about the idea after seeing some peers move from police chief to assistant city manager in other cities, and he looks forward to the challenge.

“It’s one of those things, like soul searching,” Devlin said. “Do I want to continue to stay here and be the chief or do I want to challenge myself and progress forward and do something a little different? And I think at this point in my career that’s where I’m at. … I feel that I’m a lifelong learner.”

Devlin said as police chief he has already had the opportunity to be involved in some higher-level discussions surrounding both police department processes and citywide programs working with City Manager Bo Thomas, including the construction of Hewitt’s public safety and City Hall buildings.

“I was directly involved in the new facilities in 2013 and 2014, not only because I was the department head over the police department then, but in the design and the scope of the project and what it was supposed to look like for the future,” Devlin said. “The reality of it is you need to build it with the future in mind, with additional staffing, with the growth of the city … That was kind of an eye-opening project.”

Devlin said he looks forward to learning more about other departments in the city and to helping guide their growth.

Thomas said Hewitt has had assistant city managers in the past, but Devlin will be the first since Thomas started in January 2019. Thomas said it is valuable to have someone in the assistant position who is familiar with and understands the community, has been a good public servant and wants the expanded role.

Reporting responsibilities have not been assigned between Thomas and Devlin, but Thomas said there is plenty of work coming soon, including a project to drill a new water well, that will require the extra help.

“I think there are some things I can help teach him too, and I think from a work perspective, we have a lot of things kind of coming on line,” Thomas said. “We really need to get focused on some of our capital improvement projects and moving some of our street rehabilitation in some areas. We kind of need to step on the gas pedal a little bit and get a little more aggressive in that arena.”

Devlin said community policing and engagement have been priorities for him over the last ten years, and though the department was in good shape when he arrived in 2009, new programs like Coffee with a Cop, Blue Santa and Food for Families have further increased the positive police presence in Hewitt.

“There’s just so much to talk about over the time that I’ve been here that I think has advanced the department and put us in a position that the community likes us, they just do,” he said. “We’re part of all these events that take place, whether it’s the library events, whether it’s community services doing stuff, and they’re all partners with us. … We show up as one big team because we understand the mission of what we’re trying to get accomplished in our community.”

The police department’s social media presence has taken off under Devlin’s leadership as a source to push out vital information and to connect with Hewitt residents in another way, he said. Devlin said Hewitt Hustle, the department’s comedic Facebook and Twitter series reminding residents to lock their cars to prevent burglary, started during his time as chief. It has not only cut down on crime rates but also has gained some friends and fans, he said.

“We try to be light hearted with it as much as we possibly can, and we get a lot of laughs … but it also gives us the ability to connect with the community to give them the pertinent information they need,” Devlin said.

He said he expects the police chief job opening will attract a strong applicant pool, as the department has created a close-knit foundation and strong organizational culture over the past several years.

Though he plans to stay chief through February, he is glad he will not be moving far. His new office is adjacent to the police station. He said there are certain expectations a new chief needs to meet, including keeping up to date with changing legislation, being active in the Texas Police Chiefs Association and having a vision to amplify the department.

“We’re going to have to have a chief that’s very personable, that’s community driven, that can take what we’ve done and have here today in 2022 and enhance it," Devlin said. "I’m looking for the new person to make it even better.”