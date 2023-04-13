After serving longer than 31 years in Arlington's police department — leading patrol districts and investigative units there and attaining the rank of deputy chief — Hewitt's new Police Chief John McGrath wanted a new and different challenge.

“Being the chief of a department is a completely different role than assistant chief over a patrol district or an investigative bureau,” McGrath said Wednesday. “Now, I’m answerable to the city council, and I’m responsible for the culture and training of the whole department.”

McGrath took the helm of Hewitt Police Department on April 3 after the prior chief, James Devlin, became Hewitt’s assistant city manager this past winter.

As chief in the Hewitt Police Department, McGrath oversees 31 sworn personnel and 14 civilians. His civilians include those responsible for records, dispatch, animal control and code enforcement. His sworn personnel include patrol officers, detectives and a canine officer. McGrath's salary is $125,000.

Among the new chief’s first goals are building relationships with residents, the city council and fellow department heads.

“I want to get to know the residents here and see how they want to be policed,” McGrath said.

McGrath sees the role of municipal police in an emergency situation such as a tornado, a flood, or the next pandemic, as continuing to provide safety and security for residents.

“I would work out of a joint command with other agencies,” McGrath said.

But he said the role of leading the response to those kinds of situations falls to an emergency management office or the fire department.

McGrath said some of his most “interesting cases” when he was a detective in Arlington were the ones he investigated in the city’s crimes against children unit. He found solving those cases and helping prosecutors put the offenders in prison particularly rewarding, he said.

He said he could stay as the Hewitt police chief until he retires. If he wanted to lead larger departments in cities with more complex crimes, he could have stayed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Devlin, who was part of the search committee for his successor, said the city and the new chief are good fits, each to the other.

In his new role as assistant city manager, Devlin said he now has the opportunity to learn about many other functions in municipal government, in addition to public safety.

“I’m learning about the water and sewer department as well as streets and parks,” Devlin said.

He said he had not really thought about a role in city management before the city offered him the job he now holds. But he will keep all of his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certifications and credentials current.

“I have a nonpaid role now, TCOLE doesn’t call it reserve officer anymore,” Devlin said. “I’ll serve my hours in patrol every month under the leadership of Chief McGrath.”

McGrath graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1990. Next he attended the second cadet class at the Arlington Police Department’s police academy in the summer of 1991.

He also has a master’s degree in municipal leadership from Tarleton State University, and certificates from the FBI National Academy, the Senior Management Institute for Police in Boston and the command college at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration in Plano.

In his prior role as deputy chief for technical services in the Arlington Police Department, McGrath was responsible for 110 sworn personnel. He led police units that provided security for municipal courts and ran the city’s jail, and he oversaw a criminal intelligence unit, criminal analysts, and crime scene technicians.